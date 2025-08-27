BPMG, Kbank Partner on Stablecoin and AI Business

BPMG with Kbank

BPMG and Kbank signed an MOU to collaborate on stablecoin and AI initiatives, focusing on cross-border payments, and AI-powered Web3 financial services.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain company BPMG (CEO Ji-Hoon Cha) announced that it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with South Korea’s leading digital bank Kbank to collaborate on stablecoin and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

The two companies agreed that the most practical use cases for stablecoins are in cross-border remittances, currency exchange, and payments. They will jointly develop business models and cooperate on system implementation in these areas.

Based on proof-of-concept (PoC) projects underway in Thailand and Dubai, BPMG and Kbank plan to establish a digital asset payment system linking South Korea, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The initiative will focus on enabling direct overseas remittances using a Korean-won stablecoin.

The partnership also includes co-developing financial products that integrate AI with blockchain. Leveraging BPMG’s patented AI-blockchain technologies, the companies aim to collect and analyze overseas market data and provide services that help businesses comply with fast-changing and complex regulations across different jurisdictions.

In addition, the companies plan to launch AI-powered Web3 financial services. These include the joint development of a personalized AI agent capable of delivering tailored investment product suggestions, stock analysis, and other customized financial insights.

“This collaboration with Kbank marks an important step toward transforming the global remittance and foreign exchange environment,” said Ji-Hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG. “By combining AI with blockchain, we will deliver services that are simpler, faster, and more cost-efficient.”

The companies will also cooperate on BPMG’s Verified Dollar Coin (VRDC) project in Thailand and its stablecoin initiative in Dubai with UAE-based investment firm MJ Asset.



About BPMG (https://www.bpmg.io/)

Established in August 2021, BPMG delivers blockchain and AI-powered solutions across multiple verticals:

Multi-chain wallet K-Mint

Blockchain platform development and stablecoin issuance

STO consulting and GameFi solutions

EcoSpace AI platform for blockchain-AI integration

BPMG has raised 7 billion won(approx. $5.3M) in Series A funding and collaborates with leading IT firms including ITCEN, Megazone, and Hyosung Galaxy Metaverse.

Media Contact

Sunhee Ha, Head of Communications

📞 +82-10-2334-6645

✉️ sh.ha@bpmg.biz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.