GemHub Project Announces Strategic Launch with Mainnet Soneium

BPMG Soneium

BPMG's GemHub partners with Soneium, Sony's Layer 2 blockchain. Poplus, a Web3 platform, offers games like Dragon Flight and AI to grow globally.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPMG, a blockchain company led by CEO Ji-Hoon Cha, announced on September 10, 2025, that its GemHub project has formed a strategic launch with the mainnet Soneium. Soneium is a Layer 2 mainnet operated by Sony Block Solutions Lab, a subsidiary of the Sony Group.

Under the agreement, BPMG will integrate Soneium into its flagship GemHub project and collaborate on expanding their presence in the global Web3 market.

At the heart of GemHub is Poplus, a next-generation Web3 social platform set for launch later this year. Similar to social media platforms, Poplus enables users to share interests, evaluate other users’ content, and earn GemHub tokens as rewards based on transparent, blockchain-backed activity metrics. This mechanism ensures trust and transparency while driving token ecosystem growth.

Poplus will also connect with popular Web3 games such as Fortress, Dragon Flight, and Rappelz M, while introducing personalized AI agents to enhance user engagement.

Soneium, built on advanced Ethereum Layer 2 technology, provides high-speed transactions and low fees, delivering a scalable environment optimized for real-time, large-scale user interactions. This positions Soneium as the backbone of Poplus’ global ecosystem expansion.

“Our launch with Soneium marks a pivotal step in scaling GemHub globally,” said Ji-Hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG. “By combining blockchain and AI innovation, we aim to launch Poplus as a leading Web3 platform that redefines social interaction.”

GemHub is currently traded on domestic exchanges such as Coinone and GOPAX, as well as on global exchanges including MEXC, LBank, and Bitmart. The project has also been strengthening its global presence, most recently through an AI partnership with ChainGPT.

Beyond Web3 platforms, BPMG is also collaborating with K-Bank to advance its global stablecoin business. The two are working with partners in Thailand and Dubai to build infrastructure for remittances, FX, and digital asset payments while jointly developing regulatory compliance solutions.

