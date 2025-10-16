The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Ink Resin Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $7.86 billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $7.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Ink Resin Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a robust growth in the size of the ink resin market. It's projected to escalate from $4.56 billion in 2024 to $5 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Various factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the expansion of the printing industry, a surge in demand within the packaging sector, stricter environmental regulations, growth of inkjet printing, and a rise in demand in the flexographic printing industry.

The market size for ink resin is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, with an expected value of $7.86 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The anticipated growth within the forecast period is largely due to factors such as stringent regulations, escalating demands for e-commerce packaging, expanding healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging industries, increased utilization of specialty inks, and the implementation of 3D printing inks. Key trends for the forecast period encompass water-based ink resins, uv-curable inks, low-voc formulations, hybrid ink technologies, and bio-based resins.

Download a free sample of the ink resin market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7551&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Ink Resin Market Landscape?

The ink resins market's growth is predicted to be driven by an upsurge in consumer expenditure and an escalation in online shopping. Online shopping, a type of electronic commerce, allows consumers to directly order products or services from sellers via an online platform. The majority of e-commerce businesses view high-quality packaging as an extra expense, as it safeguards the product from potential damage during transit and reduces the chances of customer returns. Flexible packaging inks aid in maintaining the quality of images during various stages like manufacturing, packaging, transportation, and usage of the product, thereby enhancing the overall visual appeal. As an instance, a survey conducted by the European Commission, a Belgium-based regulatory authority, showed that in April 2024, 92% of individuals aged between 16-74 had used the internet in the previous year, with 70% having purchased goods or services, an increase by 2% from 2022. Moreover, in 2023, 75% of EU internet users made online purchases, manifesting the sustained expansion of e-commerce. Additionally, in 2022, the projected number of digital consumers in the United States is anticipated to reach 266.7 million. Consequently, the spike in consumer expenditure and online shopping acts as a key catalyst for the development of the ink resins market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Ink Resin Market?

Major players in the Ink Resin include:

• Lawter Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Kraton Corporation

• Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

• Arizona Chemical

• DIC Corporation

• Flint Group

• Kimix Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Sun Chemical

What Are The Top Trends In The Ink Resin Industry?

Product innovation is emerging as a pivotal trend within the ink resins market. Many leading companies within the industry are creating new products, such as enhanced 3D printing, along with the inception of novel technologies including inkjet and offset. These initiatives help these companies reinforce their market standing. For example, ALTANA, a German company renowned for developing and manufacturing unique, high-quality specialty chemical products, announced in March 2022, its plan to incorporate new superior-performing resins to its existing Cubic Ink 3D printing material range. These fresh entrants into the Cubic Ink 3D printing material category are the 'High Performance' and 'Prototyping' resin-based series. They offer significant benefits including impressive durability, heat resistance, and flexibility. Furthermore, they also possess certain process-friendly traits such as low viscosity and resin stability, making them ideal for use as final components in the Cubic Ink printing materials.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Ink Resin Market

The ink resinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Modified Rosin, Hydrocarbon, Modified Cellulose, Acrylic, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Other Resin Types

2) By Technology: Oil-Based, Solvent-Based, Water-Based, UV-curable-Based

3) By Printing Process: Lithography, Gravure, Flexography, Other Printing Processes

4) By Application: Printing And Publication, Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboard And Cartons, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Modified Rosin: Hydrogenated Modified Rosin, Esterified Modified Rosin

2) By Hydrocarbon: Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins, Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resins, Cycloaliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins

3) By Modified Cellulose: Cellulose Acetate, Ethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

4) By Acrylic: Acrylic Copolymer Resins, Water-Based Acrylic Resins, Solvent-Based Acrylic Resins

5) By Polyamide: Aliphatic Polyamide Resins, Aromatic Polyamide Resins

6) By Polyurethane: Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), Thermosetting Polyurethane

7) By Other Resin Types: Silicone Resins, Phenolic Resins, Epoxy Resins

View the full ink resin market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ink-resin-global-market-report

Ink Resin Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the ink resins market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to witness the quickest growth in the upcoming years. The report on the ink resin market encompasses several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ink Resin Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Printing Inks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-inks-global-market-report

Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-resins-global-market-report

Solvent Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solvent-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.