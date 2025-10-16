Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Market Set to Reach $322.09 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Market Through 2025?

The market size for fruit and vegetable ingredients has experienced a robust growth in the past few years. The value is set to increase from $234.62 billion in 2024 to $246.53 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This notable growth throughout the historic period stems from increased health consciousness, the clean label movement, enhancements in flavor and taste, growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets, and changing consumer tastes.

The market size for fruit and vegetable ingredients is anticipated to have robust expansion in the coming years, predicted to increase to ""$322.1 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Elements contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include the growing appetite for natural food supplements, development of new products, readily-available and instant food solutions, penetration into global markets, and evolving consumer eating habits. Some prevailing trends during the forecast period are worldwide food fusion, eco-friendly sourcing and manufacture, snack-oriented trends, functional diets and ingredients, as well as plant-oriented and vegan diets.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Market?

The expected boost in the growth of the fruit and vegetable ingredients market is attributed to increasing income levels. This references the earnings that households or individuals garner within a particular timeframe. As income levels soar, consumer preferences shift towards healthier food choices and premium food items, which in turn drives the demand for products with a variety of nutritional vegetable components. For example, the US-based Bureau of Economic Analysis reported in August 2023 that disposable personal income in the US saw an increase of $7.3 billion, albeit less than 0.1 percent. Consequently, the fruit and vegetable ingredients market is getting its growth propelled by these augmented income levels.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Market?

Major players in the Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Olam International Limited

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Cargill Incorporated

• Döhler GmbH

• Sensient Technologies Corporation

• SunOpta Inc.

• Diana Food SAS

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Market?

The key driving trend in the fruit and vegetable ingredients market is product innovation. Major companies in this sector are focusing on the invention of new products to enhance their market standing. The idea of new product innovation allows for growth and adaptability according to the evolving needs of their consumers. For example, Koa Switzerland, a start-up based in Switzerland that operates in this market, collaborated with French chocolate maker Valrhona in September 2022 to launch a new product named Oabika. Oabika is a concentrated substance produced from the white pulp that covers and safeguards the beans in the cocoa pod. It undergoes processes like filtration, pasteurization, and is carefully reduced to 72 degrees Brix to result in a 100% cocoa pulp concentrate. With its unique smell and taste, it finds use in a variety of products such as ganaches, jellies, sauces, glazes, ice creams among others.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Market

The fruit and vegetable ingredients market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Concentrates, NFC Juices, Pastes And Purees, Pieces And Powders

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Category: Fruits, Vegetables

4) By Application: Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Dairy Products, RTE Products, Soups And Sauces, Beverages, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Concentrates: Fruit Concentrates, Vegetable Concentrates

2) By NFC Juices (Not From Concentrate): NFC Fruit Juices, NFC Vegetable Juices

3) By Pastes And Purees: Fruit Pastes And Purees, Vegetable Pastes And Purees

4) By Pieces And Powders: Dried Fruit Pieces, Dried Vegetable Pieces, Fruit Powders, Vegetable Powders

Global Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Market - Regional Insights

In the Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest share in 2024. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

