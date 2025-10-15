Three Quarters of Enterprises Hit by IoT Attacks as Device Security Becomes ‘Weakest Link’

Eseye State of IoT Report 2025

New Eseye report finds 75% of businesses suffered an IoT security breach in the last year, a sharp rise from 50% in 2024

GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Device security has become the weakest link in the enterprise IoT chain, as new data reveals nearly three-quarters (75%) of businesses were exposed to a cyber security breach in the past 12 months, a dramatic increase from 50% in 2024. The finding comes from the new 2025 State of IoT report from global IoT firm Eseye The EV Charging (82%) and Manufacturing (85%) sectors were the hardest hit, with the report further warning that poor connectivity is amplifying these security risks and creating significant operational consequences. When asked about the top risks their company faces due to connectivity limitations, leaders cited a cluster of critical issues, including the inability to gather timely and accurate data (36%), failure to meet regulatory compliance (36%), and damage to company reputation due to connectivity issues or security incidents (36%).Paul Marshall, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Eseye, commented: “Security isn't a check-box exercise, it's a continuous, year-round commitment. Organisations must embed a security-first mindset into every stage of the IoT lifecycle, from initial device design to long-term deployment and maintenance. I strongly advise proactively assessing vulnerabilities. A crucial step is to engage a trusted, independent third party to perform an advanced penetration test. This is the only way for them to genuinely stress-test their entire architecture and ensure their devices remain robust and resilient against the ever-evolving threat landscape."The report, based on insights from 1,200 senior Enterprise IoT decision-makers, highlights a critical shift in risk perception towards the network edge. A growing security concern is evident, with 76% of businesses now attributing most IoT project failures to vulnerabilities at the device level - up significantly from 58% the previous year. This surge underscores the increasing recognition that endpoint security gaps are not just operational issues but core threats to enterprise resilience and data integrity.Ends.The findings are based on the ‘2025 State of IoT’ survey, commissioned by Eseye and conducted by independent market research firm Censuswide. The data was collected between 28.05.2025 - 03.06.2025. The research surveyed 1,200 senior decision-makers with responsibility for IoT strategy and implementation in enterprises across the UK and the US.About EseyeAs a global leader in IoT Connectivity and eSIM Orchestration, Eseye empowers Enterprises and MNOs to deliver high-performing global IoT. We provide the expertise to integrate, manage, and orchestrate IoT connectivity for any scale or complexity, intelligently optimizing connections to millions of devices across 190 countries, leveraging over 800 networks all with near-100% uptime.Our innovative eSIM Orchestration technology offers advanced federated localization, enabling MNOs and Enterprises to seamlessly manage eSIM profiles across regions and platforms, ensuring global scalability with localized precision.With decades of delivery for companies like TELUS, AT&T, MTN, Amazon, and Shell, we provide resilient, fully managed, and future-proofed IoT connectivity for lasting success.Nobody does IoT connectivity better.Learn more: www.eseye.com

