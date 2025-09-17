Billions in AI investment threatened by 'fundamentally unreliable' IoT connectivity, warns study

Eseye State of IoT 2025 Report

A third (34%) of businesses say poor IoT connectivity is a barrier to AI adoption, as new research shows just 2% of deployments are reliable enough for success

GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poor connectivity from Internet of Things (IoT) devices is hindering the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a third of businesses (34%), according to the new 2025 State of IoT report from global IoT firm Eseye . The research, which surveyed 1,200 senior IoT decision-makers, warns that these unreliable data streams are putting corporate AI strategies at risk, with findings showing only two per cent of firms achieve the high levels of connectivity required.This performance gap exists despite the majority of business leaders stating that high connectivity performance is essential for device uptime. The research found that ‘74% agreed that achieving near 100% global connectivity is crucial to my business case.’Now in its 5th year, the research commissioned by Eseye warns that this unreliability has direct operational consequences. More than a third of businesses cited an ‘Inability to gather timely and accurate data due to device downtime, leading to poor business decisions’ (36%) and damage to their company’s reputation (36%) as key risks they face. A similar number pointed to a ‘Loss of operational efficiency and increased costs due to unreliable connections’ (35%).Paul Marshall, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Eseye, said: “We all hear about the incredible promise of AI to help us solve major global challenges, from creating smarter healthcare and more sustainable cities, to managing our energy and water resources. But what's often missed is that these revolutionary AI models are completely dependent on a constant stream of real-world data from a vast network of IoT sensors.”"Our research reveals a critical flaw in this foundation. We found that only 2% of these IoT deployments are achieving the near-100% connectivity they need. This means we may be building our transformative AI ambitions on a network that isn’t yet consistently dependable. This isn't just a risk to business ROI, it's a risk to the evolution of AI applications.”“In mission-critical IoT scenarios, failure isn’t just inconvenient – it’s life-threatening. Imagine a life-saving medical sensor detecting a dangerous drop in a patient’s oxygen levels. If that data point can’t be transmitted and then analysed by AI applications due to a failed connection, the alert never reaches clinicians in time. The result? A missed opportunity to intervene, and potentially a preventable fatality. To make the promise of AI a reality for everyone, we must first solve this foundational IoT connectivity challenge.”The findings are based on the 2025 State of IoT’ report, which captured insights from 1,200 senior decision-makers in Enterprises across the UK and US with responsibility for IoT projects.Ends.The findings are based on the ‘2025 State of IoT’ survey, commissioned by Eseye and conducted by independent market research firm Censuswide. The data was collected between 28.05.2025 - 03.06.2025. The research surveyed 1,200 senior decision-makers with responsibility for IoT strategy and implementation in enterprises across the UK and the US.About EseyeAs a global leader in IoT Connectivity and eSIM Orchestration, Eseye empowers Enterprises and MNOs to deliver high-performing global IoT. We provide the expertise to integrate, manage, and orchestrate IoT connectivity for any scale or complexity, intelligently optimizing connections to millions of devices across 190 countries, leveraging over 800 networks all with near-100% uptime.Our innovative eSIM Orchestration technology offers advanced federated localization, enabling MNOs and Enterprises to seamlessly manage eSIM profiles across regions and platforms, ensuring global scalability with localized precision.With decades of delivery for companies like TELUS, AT&T, MTN, Amazon, and Shell, we provide resilient, fully managed, and future-proofed IoT connectivity for lasting success.Nobody does IoT connectivity better.Learn more: www.eseye.com

