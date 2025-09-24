Three in Four Failed IoT Projects Undermined by Poor Hardware Design, Eseye Report Finds

Eseye State of IoT Report 2025

Two-thirds of businesses (66%) also report regular IoT connectivity issues

GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The majority of Internet of Things (IoT) project failures are caused by issues at the device level, according to the new 2025 State of IoT report from global IoT firm Eseye . The research, which surveyed 1,200 senior decision-makers, found that three-quarters of businesses (76%) agree that a widespread "hardware blind spot" is undermining project success.This is compounded by frequent connectivity problems, with two-thirds of businesses (66%) reporting that their IoT devices fail to connect "regularly" or "always" because of a hardware issue.This leads to significant operational consequences, with the report showing that "unreliable connections are leading to a loss of operational efficiency and increased costs for 35% of IoT adopters".Anand Gandhi, SVP Global Enterprise Sales at Eseye, said: "For years, the focus of IoT has been on the big picture: the data, the analytics, the cloud. These findings are a stark reminder that none of it matters if the physical device in the field cannot do its job reliably. An IoT deployment is only as strong as its weakest link, and this report shows that for three-quarters of businesses, that weak link is the hardware.""Choosing the right components, from the processor to the antenna and the SIM, isn't just a technical detail, it's the foundation of a successful project. Overlooking the device-level engineering is the number one reason that billions of pounds of investment in IoT are being put at risk."Eseye will be discussing the report’s findings and showcasing solutions to these device-level challenges at the IoT Tech Expo Europe in Amsterdam on the 24th and 25th of September 2025. The team will be available for meetings at Stand 24. Anand Gandhi will also join a panel session on Thursday 25 September discussing ‘The Future of IoT Connectivity’.Get your free copy of the full research report here Ends.The findings are based on the ‘2025 State of IoT’ survey, commissioned by Eseye and conducted by independent market research firm Censuswide. The data was collected between 28.05.2025 - 03.06.2025. The research surveyed 1,200 senior decision-makers with responsibility for IoT strategy and implementation in enterprises across the UK and the US.About EseyeAs a global leader in IoT Connectivity and eSIM Orchestration, Eseye empowers Enterprises and MNOs to deliver high-performing global IoT. We provide the expertise to integrate, manage, and orchestrate IoT connectivity for any scale or complexity, intelligently optimizing connections to millions of devices across 190 countries, leveraging over 800 networks all with near-100% uptime.Our innovative eSIM Orchestration technology offers advanced federated localization, enabling MNOs and Enterprises to seamlessly manage eSIM profiles across regions and platforms, ensuring global scalability with localized precision.With decades of delivery for companies like TELUS, AT&T, MTN, Amazon, and Shell, we provide resilient, fully managed, and future-proofed IoT connectivity for lasting success.Nobody does IoT connectivity better.Learn more: www.eseye.com

