Hydrocolloids Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

How Big Is The Hydrocolloids Market In 2025?

The market size for hydrocolloids has experienced significant development over the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $12.98 billion in 2024 to $13.86 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This impressive growth during the historical period is grounded in the increasing demand for functional foods, expansion in the pharmaceutical sector, heightened demand for personal care products, growth of e-commerce, and the emergence of new markets.

The hydrocolloids market is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years. The market is predicted to reach $19.36 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in this period can be linked to the increased demand for processed food, a growing preference for clean label and natural ingredients, the rise in online food deliveries, global population growth, and increased expendable income. Major trends to expect in this forecast period include the improvement of texture and mouthfeel, advanced processing technologies, the integration of smart packaging, and increased partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Hydrocolloids Market?

The hydrocolloids market is anticipated to expand due to the rise in health-conscious consumers during the predicted timeline. The importance of nutrition has become increasingly apparent to individuals, influencing their preferences for nutritious food. Aspects of health, including mental well-being, muscle robustness, airway ventilation, protection against infections, wound recovery, and cardiac activity, all rely heavily on proper nutrition. Hydrocolloids, as functional food constituents, boast excellent nutritional advantages, allowing for customization of nutritional content and potential health enhancements through manipulation of digestion and intestinal slowing mechanisms, glycemic reaction plasma cholesterol concentrations, and large intestine carbohydrate fermentation. The International Food Information Council's 2022 Food and Health Survey demonstrated this trend. In 2022, 52% of Americans said they adhered to a specific diet or eating strategy in the past year, a notable jump from 39% in 2021. Most of the dietary changes took place in individuals below 50 years old. Calorie counting (13%), clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), and plant-based diets (12%) have emerged as the top diet trends or eating practices this year. Hence, the rising number of consumers mindful of their nutritional intake stimulates the expansion of the hydrocolloids market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Hydrocolloids Industry?

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• Cargill Incorporated

• CP Kelco US Inc.

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Hispanagar S.A.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Kerry Group plc

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Hydrocolloids Market?

The increasing prominence of Gellan gum is a notable trend in the hydrocolloids sector. As a water-dissolvable polysaccharide and versatile hydrocolloid, it serves as a primary gelling agent. Gellan gum's benefits include gelation, stabilization, texturizing, film-formation, thickening, and suspension capabilities, making it indispensable in the realms of food and beverages, home care, personal care, as well as other industrial sectors. Despite being the most costly hydrocolloid, it is widely utilized to enhance the texture of food. To illustrate, in July 2023, Swiss science-based company, DSM-Firmenich, unveiled GELLANEER - a high-performing gelling agent derived from gellan gum, celebrated for its thickening abilities and its resilience to heat and varying pH levels. Its extensive applications can be seen in drinks, desserts, and plant-based substitutes. The product line offers high acyl gellan gum for tender gels, and low acyl gellan gum for harder gels.

What Segments Are Covered In The Hydrocolloids Market Report?

The hydrocolloidsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Gelatin, Pectin, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Other Types

2) By Function: Thickening, Gelling, Stabilizing, Other Functions

3) By Source: Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, Synthetic

4) By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care Products, Other Applications

Subsegments::

1) By Carrageenan: Kappa Carrageenan, Iota Carrageenan, Lambda Carrageenan

2) By Guar Gum: Food-Grade Guar Gum, Industrial-Grade Guar Gum

3) By Gelatin: Bovine Gelatin, Porcine Gelatin, Fish Gelatin

4) By Pectin: High-Methoxyl Pectin, Low-Methoxyl Pectin

5) By Microcrystalline Cellulose: Food-Grade Microcrystalline Cellulose, Pharmaceutical-Grade Microcrystalline Cellulose

6) By Other Types: Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Arabic Gum

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Hydrocolloids Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for hydrocolloids. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth rate. The hydrocolloids market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

