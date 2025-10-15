Impetus Technologies Launches Impetus Prism™: AI-Powered Unified Observability and Cost Management Solution

Impetus Prism unifies visibility, optimization, and prediction, helping enterprises monitor performance, detect anomalies, and manage cost

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a leader in digital engineering empowering the Intelligent Enterprise™ with innovative cloud, data engineering, and enterprise AI services and solutions, announced the launch of Impetus Prism ™, an AI-powered observability and cost management platform built to help enterprises unify performance monitoring, anomaly detection, and spend insights across their cloud and data ecosystems.As enterprises expand across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, cloud costs continue to escalate while visibility remains fragmented. Addressing this challenge, Impetus Prism emerges as the industry’s first AI-enabled solution that seamlessly unifies cloud observability, cloud cost management, and GenAI-driven optimization across platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Databricks, Google Cloud, and Snowflake, offering a single-pane view of performance, usage, and spend.Unlike traditional cloud cost optimization tools that provide limited, retrospective insights, Impetus Prism delivers predictive, actionable, and governance-ready visibility. With AI-driven recommendations, machine learning-based anomaly detection, and GenAI-powered conversational insights, enterprises can proactively optimize workloads, prevent anomalies, and reduce cloud costs through continuous, intelligent automation. Its SQL Maestro™, a GenAI-powered contextual optimizer for SQL, further enhances performance by analyzing query patterns and providing intelligent tuning recommendations across platforms.“Observability by itself is not enough, nor is cost monitoring in isolation,” said Anand Raman, Chief Revenue Officer, Impetus Technologies. “Today, enterprises need contextual intelligence, the ability to connect performance patterns with financial and operational outcomes. Impetus Prism makes that connection possible, helping organizations move from reactive reporting to continuous, insight-driven optimization and make confident, data-backed decisions.”Impetus Prism’s correlates system behavior with unified observability, intelligent optimization, resilient operations, and stronger compliance. Its GenAI conversational assistant, PrismIQ, enables teams to explore insights in natural language, understanding not only what is happening, but also why and how to optimize it.“With Impetus Prism, we’re redefining what intelligent observability means,” said Shilpi Saxena, Vice President of Engineering, Impetus Technologies. “It’s more than a cloud optimization platform, but a decision intelligence system for modern enterprises. By unifying performance, cost, and GenAI insights, Impetus Prism empowers leaders to make faster, smarter, and more cost-effective decisions while ensuring strong governance and operational resilience.”Enterprises leveraging Impetus Prism have achieved significant cloud cost saving, accelerated time-to-value through automated optimization, and gained deeper visibility into resource utilization and business impact. As part of its broader Intelligent Enterprise vision, Impetus Technologies continues to invest in innovations that accelerate enterprise maturity in cloud, data, and AI. Experience Impetus Prism in action today and explore its capabilities at the Prism Experience Center About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies, a premier IT system integrator, enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, Data & AI Solutions Microsoft Partner, and Premier Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge IT services and solutions to drive innovation and transformation for businesses across various industries. With a proven track record with Fortune 500 clients, Impetus drives growth, enhances efficiency, and ensures a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery.To learn more, visit www.impetus.com . For any questions, write to inquiry(at)impetus(dot)com.

