High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

What Is The Forecast For The High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of high-performance liquid chromatography has experienced significant expansion in recent times. The market is set to rise from $6.28 billion in 2024 to $6.73 billion in 2025, which signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The historical growth can be credited to an upsurge in pharmaceutical research, an escalation in food and beverage examination, a heightened demand from environmental testing, a proliferation in its usage in clinical diagnostics, and an increase in research and development efforts.

In the upcoming years, the market size of high-performance liquid chromatography is forecasted to witness a substantial surge, ballooning to $10.4 billion by the year 2029 with an 11.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to the growth in the forecast period are enhanced drug safety and quality assurance measures, increased demand in the field of precision medicine, expanded cannabis testing, a rise in environmental monitoring, and an increase in method development. The forecast period is also expected to be characterized by major trends like the emergence of advanced detectors, high-throughput hplc, ecologically-friendly and sustainable hplc, uhplc adoption, and lc-ms integration.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market?

The high-performance liquid chromatography market is predicted to expand due to a rise in chronic diseases. Conditions such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis typically need extended medical care as they often last longer. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is used to analyze medicines for validating their authenticity, generating quantitative data, and monitoring disease treatment progress. It can also help expand the knowledge of standard and pathological processes in the human body through therapeutic and biological research before drug approval, further stimulating the market's growth. For instance, the American Cancer Society, a volunteer organization based in the U.S., projected in 2022 there would be around 1.9 million newly diagnosed cancer cases and 609,360 cancer-related fatalities in the country. Consequently, the rising occurrence of chronic illnesses is pushing the expansion of the high-performance liquid chromatography market forward.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market?

Major players in the High-Performance Liquid Chromatography include:

• Waters Corporation

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Merck Millipore

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Phenomenex Inc.

• JASCO Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market?

Prominent players in the market are creating cutting-edge HPLC technologies, which include integrated high-performance liquid chromatography for a broad spectrum of research purposes. For example, Waters Corporation, a life sciences firm based in the United States, rolled out Alliance iS Bio in April 2024. This system is specially crafted for biopharmaceutical uses, ensuring precision and reliable separation of complex biological molecules. The system utilizes intelligent technology to support QC analysts, minimize operation mistakes, and amplify system performance. The system eradicates almost 40% of prevalent errors, reducing the time devoted to examining failed runs and results that are off-spec. By optimizing workflow efficacy, it accelerates accurate results in biopharmaceutical quality control procedures.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Segments

The high-performance liquid chromatographymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Accessories

2) By Application: Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Forensic, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Laboratories, Food And Beverage Industry, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: HPLC Systems, Ultra-High Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Systems, Automated HPLC Systems

2) By Consumables: Columns, Mobile Phases, Sample Vials And Inserts

3) By Accessories: Detectors, Pumps And Flow Control Devices, Software And Data Analysis Tools.

Which Regions Are Dominating The High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the high-performance liquid chromatography market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted timeframe. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

