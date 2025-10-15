Madhya Pradesh Tourism Showcases the Heart of Incredible India at ITB Asia 2025, Singapore

Inaugural of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Stall at ITB Asia - Singapore 2025 Madhya Pradesh Tourism Delegation with the High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore Branded Experiences: Distributing Madhya Pradesh Gift Packs Building Tourism Partnerships: B2B Interactions at ITB Asia Stall Design Inspired by Gwalior Fort: Showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s Architectural Heritage

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) proudly inaugurates its vibrant stall today at ITB Asia 2025, Asia’s premier travel trade show, held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore. The MPTB pavilion is officially inaugurated by Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore along with Mr. T Prabakar, First Secretary (Commerce), High Commission of India, Republic of Singapore, marking a significant step towards strengthening partnerships and enhancing Madhya Pradesh’s global appeal as a destination for culture, nature, and adventure.The delegation representing Madhya Pradesh Tourism is led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Tourism & Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, and Mr. Saurabh Pandey, Manager Events & Marketing MPTB. The delegation also includes key stakeholders from across various tourism sectors, collectively showcasing the diverse offerings of Madhya Pradesh — an offbeat multispecialty destination known for its heritage, wilderness, spirituality, and community-led tourism.Running from October 15 to 17, ITB Asia brings together leading travel industry professionals, international exhibitors, and buyers from the MICE, Leisure, Corporate, and Travel Technology sectors. The event serves as a global platform for business discussions, networking, and strategic partnerships.During the event, the Madhya Pradesh delegation conducts B2B meetings with international tour operators, buyers, and travel industry leaders to explore collaborations that will further boost inbound tourism. Discussions highlight the state’s wide-ranging tourism segments—wildlife reserves, cultural heritage, adventure tourism, and emerging focus areas such as film and wedding tourism—reinforcing its identity as “The Heart of Incredible India.”The stand features extensive information on the state’s tourism assets, from ancient heritage sites and UNESCO monuments to adventure opportunities and responsible tourism initiatives. Visitors are introduced to Madhya Pradesh’s kaleidoscope of rich cultural experiences, from tribal traditions and handicrafts to cuisine and folk performances that embody the living spirit of India’s heartland.In addition, the pavilion emphasizes Madhya Pradesh’s growing reputation as a clean, green, and safe destination, particularly welcoming for women solo travelers. The state’s ongoing initiatives in safety, hospitality training, and sustainable development continue to set new benchmarks in responsible tourism.MPTB’s participation at ITB Asia 2025 underscores its commitment to forging new global partnerships, inviting collaborations that enhance inbound tourism and foster cross-cultural exchanges.“ITB Asia provides an important opportunity to showcase the depth and diversity of Madhya Pradesh’s tourism potential on a global stage,” said Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Tourism & Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. “We aim to position Madhya Pradesh as a leading international destination—where heritage, wildlife, spirituality, and sustainable tourism converge to create truly transformative travel experiences.”The participation at ITB Asia 2025 aligns with Madhya Pradesh’s broader vision to enhance global visibility, build strong trade relationships, and drive tourism-led economic growth through sustainable and inclusive development.

