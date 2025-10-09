Verbit Launches Verbit Mobile, Bringing Live Transcription & AI Insights to Professionals On-the-Go

Verbit’s new companion app extends the Verbit platform experience to mobile devices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit, the leading provider of AI-powered transcription and captioning solutions, today announced the launch of Verbit Mobile , designed to give professionals access to real-time transcription and AI-generated insights directly from their mobile devices. Available now on the App Store and Google Play , Verbit Mobile empowers users to capture, transcribe and securely reference captured conversations and digital evidence from anywhere.The app is designed to enhance productivity, bringing Verbit’s trusted, real-time transcription technology into a simplified mobile experience. From the courtroom to the classroom, Verbit Mobile provides a seamless way for users to stay connected to critical conversations.“Our customers rely on Verbit for accuracy, security and innovation,” said Jim Holmes, Chief Revenue Officer, Verbit. “Verbit Mobile is a natural extension of that promise — offering professionals the ability to capture every word and access insights wherever their work takes them.”Purpose-Built for Professionals on the MoveVerbit Mobile solves critical challenges faced by professionals who need reliable transcription beyond the office:- Capture everything, anywhere — Record interviews, meetings, lectures or fieldwork directly from mobile- Real-time transcription & translation — View live transcripts with timestamps and speaker differentiation, with support for translation into dozens of additional languages- Seamless access & syncing — Review past transcripts on mobile, browse by project and pick up where you left off with files automatically synced to Verbit’s web platform- AI-powered insights — Analyze transcripts and prepare reports with helpful summaries, keywords and chaptering capabilities from the desktop experienceSpecial Features Designed for the Legal IndustryVerbit Mobile offers specialized features to support work in the legal sector. District attorneys, law enforcement and government agencies can all benefit from the Verbit app, especially when accuracy and timeliness are critical:- Capture digital evidence — Record and transcribe interviews, interrogations or official statements on the spot- Save hours of documentation time — Eliminate manual note taking with instant transcription and AI-powered summaries- Protect & access sensitive information — Media and transcripts are stored securely in the cloud to keep information and critical evidence confidential as it’s accessed across devicesBeyond legal, Verbit Mobile offers flexibility for enterprise teams across departments such as human resources, learning & development, marketing, sales and communications, as well as for professionals like market researchers, project managers, educators and others as they work in-office, remotely and on-the-go. The app captures and safeguards important conversations, providing an AI companion to transform voice into searchable, accessible text from anywhere.For more information, visit https://verbit.ai/mobile-app/ ****About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps higher institutions, businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and an ever-evolving Captivate™ ASR platform, Verbit offers its partners with exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai.

