Small Business Breaks Big: Dolphin Hat Games Expands with Dedicated Section at Target

TACO CAT GOAT CHEESE PIZZA

Target Adds Dedicated Section as Dolphin Hat Games Grows From Viral Hit to Successful National Brand

'Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza’ has quickly become one of our guests’ favorites – it’s fast, fun and accessible for all ages.” — Jen Galvin, senior buyer at Target

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolphin Hat Games , the family-run publisher behind the viral hit “ Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza ,” is making waves in big-box retail with its own dedicated section at Target stores nationwide. The expansion includes a brand-new game, “Jelly Fish Toast and Jam,” available exclusively at Target through January, alongside three additional titles: “Bing! Bang! Boom!,” “I Know… You Don’t,” and the “Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Ridiculously Large.”The move marks a milestone for the small business, which carved out its niche in the gaming world with quick-to-learn, fast-paced party games that bring people together. Dolphin Hat’s rise from local game shops to Target shelves underscores how independent publishers can break into mass retail while staying true to their roots.“‘Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza’ has quickly become one of our guests’ favorites – it’s fast, fun and accessible for all ages,” said Jen Galvin, senior buyer at Target. “When we saw the new lineup, we knew it would resonate with families looking for games that bring everyone together. The response has been great, and we’re excited to continue growing with Dolphin Hat Games.”For Dolphin Hat, the national spotlight reflects both perseverance and passion.“Seeing our games on Target shelves is a dream come true for a small company like Dolphin Hat Games,” said Dave Campbell, CEO of Dolphin Hat Games. “What started around a kitchen table has grown into something so much bigger than we ever imagined, thanks to fans who have embraced ‘Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza’ and our other titles with so much love. We’re beyond excited to keep growing and to share more games that create laughter and connection for families everywhere.”The partnership with Target also signals a trend: major retailers recognizing the consumer appetite for independent party games that are simple, inclusive and fun. Dolphin Hat’s latest lineup continues that formula, offering families new ways to gather, play and laugh together.About Dolphin Hat GamesDolphin Hat Games is a family-run publisher on a mission to bring people together through fast, laugh-out-loud fun. Known for its hit titles like Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza—a viral sensation that has sold millions worldwide—Dolphin Hat specializes in creating quick-to-learn, highly replayable games that are accessible to all ages. With a unique lineup that spans from local game shops to shelves in major retailers like Target and Walmart, Dolphin Hat is passionate about helping hometown stores thrive while also reaching families nationwide. From kitchen tables to big-box aisles, Dolphin Hat continues to prove that big fun can come from a small business. Learn more at www.dolphinhat.com About TargetMinneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves consumers at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.###

