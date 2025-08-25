'The Music of Mirth & Mischief' To Ignite Atlanta With One-Night-Only Fantasy Rock-Opera at City Winery Nov. 15

Mirth and Mischief logo

Award-Winning Ensemble Reunites for Two Shows Blending Storytelling, Genre-Spanning Anthems and Theatrical Spectacle

Every song is a spell of radical self-love.” — front-person FREiBERD

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirth & Mischief Enterprises will bring its award-winning fantasy rock-opera to Atlanta for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at City Winery. The showcase, “The Music of Mirth & Mischief,” will feature two shows at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.Reuniting the virtuoso musicians behind last spring’s sold-out castle residency, the live production blends cinematic storytelling, genre-spanning anthems, and theatrical surprises designed to blur the line between audience and adventure.“Every song is a spell of radical self-love,” said front-person FREiBERD. “Atlanta gets the first taste of our next chapter—louder, wilder, and closer than ever.”A Spellbinding Line-Up- FREiBERD — The fearless front-person returns with vocal fire and electro-pop swagger, flying the banner of radical self-love.- Paul Mercer — Acclaimed performer known for haunting strings that conjure storm-cloud emotion and Renaissance finesse.- Ruth Mehari — Eritrean American soprano and cellist with a five-octave range that soars through soul, jazz, and celestial folk.- Hayden Rowe — Multi-instrumentalist and production lead driving the set from whispered ballads to full-tilt arena energy.An Enchanted VenueCity Winery’s candle-lit ambiance, intimate cabaret tables, and curated wine pairings will set the stage for a sensory-rich experience, ensuring every seat feels close to the action.The Mischief After-PartyFollowing the final chord, the night continues with the Mischief After-Party. World-class DJs, live percussion, burlesque, fire artistry, and surprise performances will keep the magic alive late into the night.Dress the Part—If You DareGuests are encouraged, but never required, to arrive in imaginative fantasy or cosplay attire—from elven royalty and steampunk adventurers to celestial sorcerers or their own mythical creations.Unlock the ExperienceTickets, VIP perks, and sponsorship opportunities will be released soon. For updates, visit MIRTH2025.com and follow @mirthandmischieflive on all platforms for teasers, exclusive content, and early access opportunities.About Mirth & MischiefMirth & Mischief is a groundbreaking immersive theater experience that fuses cirque-inspired acrobatics, dance, live music, and character-driven storytelling into one spellbinding production. Unlike traditional performances, where the audience watches from a distance, Mirth & Mischief dissolves the boundary between stage and spectator—inviting every guest to step inside the narrative and become part of the adventure.Through its blend of high-caliber artistry, imaginative design, and interactive elements, the production creates a world where music, movement, and myth converge. Each performance is not only a show but a living, breathing realm of wonder—one that celebrates self-expression, ignites the senses, and leaves audiences transformed.###

