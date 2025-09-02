The 680 Group’s Cosmo Boyd Joins Abundance 360’s Boston Longevity Research Trip To Explore Future of Extended Lifespans

The 680 Group

Managing Partner To Engage With Leading Scientists and Innovators Advancing Breakthroughs in Health, Aging, and Financial Planning

These breakthroughs will shape tomorrow’s realities, and my goal is to ensure my clients are ready, both financially and personally.” — Cosmo Boyd, Managing Partner of The 680 Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advances in longevity science are reshaping how individuals should plan for retirement, and Cosmo Boyd, Managing Partner of The 680 Group , will be among those exploring the latest breakthroughs this month. Boyd will participate in Abundance 360’s longevity research trip in Boston, Cambridge, and New Hampshire, meeting with scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs driving the future of human health and lifespan.“As a financial advisor, my role is to help clients prepare for the future, but that future is changing faster than most realize,” Boyd said. “Advances in longevity science could mean we are not just planning for 20 or 30 more years after retirement, but 40 or 50 years of vibrant living. My involvement with Abundance 360 and this upcoming trip to meet innovators like Dr. David Sinclair allows me to bring back insights that go beyond investments. It is about equipping my clients to thrive, financially and personally, in a world where longer, healthier lives are becoming the norm.”The five-day Abundance 360 Platinum Longevity Trip will take place Sept. 26–30, 2025. The program will include visits to Harvard and MIT laboratories, tours of the Wyss Institute and Dean Kamen’s ARMI and DEKA facilities, and presentations from leading researchers.Highlights of the agenda include:-A lab visit with Dr. David Sinclair, Harvard Medical School, on epigenetic reprogramming and the science of reversing aspects of aging.-Sessions on stem cell immunotherapies for cancer and aging, mRNA therapies beyond COVID, and AI-driven drug discovery.-Discussions with Dr. Mehmet Oz, George Church, PhD, Dean Kamen, and Bob Langer, ScD, co-founder of Moderna.-Interactive sessions on wearables for peak performance, psychedelics and brain health, and longevity-focused investing.The trip reflects Abundance 360’s mission to help leaders understand and apply exponential technologies. For Boyd and The 680 Group, it represents an opportunity to expand the scope of financial advising to include strategies for living longer and healthier lives.“This is no longer science fiction,” Boyd said. “These breakthroughs will shape tomorrow’s realities, and my goal is to ensure my clients are ready, both financially and personally.”About Abundance 360Founded by Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, Abundance 360 is a leadership program that brings together entrepreneurs, executives, and investors to explore how exponential technologies are changing industries and society. Members participate in events and curated trips, connecting directly with experts in fields including longevity, artificial intelligence, and space.About The 680 GroupFounded in 1977 in Atlanta, GA, The 680 Group is a premier wealth management firm committed to delivering personalized, comprehensive financial services. With a focus on building long-term relationships, The 680 Group helps clients achieve their financial goals through a combination of strategic investment planning, tax optimization, retirement planning, and estate management. The firm’s client-first approach, grounded in integrity and transparency, has earned it a reputation for excellence in the financial services industry. For more information, visit www.the680group.com , follow on Instagram, or like on Facebook.###

