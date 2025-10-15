Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 16, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula The Orwell Library Association dba Grand Valley Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize City of Wapakoneta

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Waynesfield-Goshen Improvement League

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Butler Liberty Community Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler County Finance Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Carroll Carroll County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Clermont Williamsburg Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Clinton City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Wilmington

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Martinsville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Columbiana Village of Salineville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Community Improvement Corporation of Euclid

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Arts and Culture

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Delaware Northstar New Community Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Liberty Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Rushcreek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hunters Run Conservancy District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Franklin Capital City Career Prep High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit North Woods Career Prep High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Fulton Fulton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Harrison Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Harrison Harrison County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Huron City of Bellevue

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Pataskala Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Logan Harrison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lorain Lorain County Economic and Industrial Development Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Mahoning Western Reserve Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Sebring Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Montgomery Hillgrove Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Valley View Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Paulding Harrison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Putnam Village of Ottoville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Sandusky Riley Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Bloom Vernon Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination Sciotoville Community School

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination Sciotoville Community School

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Seneca Seneca County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit Shelby Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Stark Stark County Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Warren City of Lebanon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wyandot Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

4/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination

