Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 16, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula The Orwell Library Association dba Grand Valley Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize City of Wapakoneta
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Waynesfield-Goshen Improvement League
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Butler Liberty Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler County Finance Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Carroll Carroll County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Clermont Williamsburg Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Clinton City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Wilmington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Martinsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Village of Salineville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Community Improvement Corporation of Euclid
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Delaware Northstar New Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Rushcreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hunters Run Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Franklin Capital City Career Prep High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
North Woods Career Prep High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Fulton Fulton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Harrison Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Harrison Harrison County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Huron City of Bellevue
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking Pataskala Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Logan Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain Lorain County Economic and Industrial Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Western Reserve Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sebring Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Montgomery Hillgrove Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Valley View Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Paulding Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Putnam Village of Ottoville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Riley Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Bloom Vernon Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
Sciotoville Community School
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
Sciotoville Community School
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Seneca Seneca County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Shelby Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Stark County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren City of Lebanon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
4/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination

