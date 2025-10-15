Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 16, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|The Orwell Library Association dba Grand Valley Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|City of Wapakoneta
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Waynesfield-Goshen Improvement League
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Butler
|Liberty Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler County Finance Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Carroll
|Carroll County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Clermont
|Williamsburg Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Clinton
|City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Wilmington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Martinsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Village of Salineville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Community Improvement Corporation of Euclid
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Northstar New Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Rushcreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hunters Run Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Capital City Career Prep High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|North Woods Career Prep High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fulton
|Fulton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Harrison Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|City of Bellevue
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|Pataskala Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain County Economic and Industrial Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Western Reserve Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sebring Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Montgomery
|Hillgrove Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Valley View Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Putnam
|Village of Ottoville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Riley Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Scioto
|Bloom Vernon Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Bloom Vernon Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|Sciotoville Community School
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|Sciotoville Community School
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Seneca
|Seneca County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Stark County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|City of Lebanon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
4/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.