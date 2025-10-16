Auditor Faber Statement on Death of Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber statement following the death of Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton, who died after his cruiser was struck Thursday in Canfield, Ohio:

“We join in mourning the loss of Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton, who died in the line of duty, working to serve and protect the community. We are praying for his family, his colleagues and his friends.”

###

