Auditor Faber Statement on Death of Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber statement following the death of Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton, who died after his cruiser was struck Thursday in Canfield, Ohio:

“We join in mourning the loss of Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton, who died in the line of duty, working to serve and protect the community. We are praying for his family, his colleagues and his friends.”

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

