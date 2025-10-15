ANIMAL Welcomes Powerhouse Kyle Kirvay and Maddy Forberg to the Team

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANIMAL , the legacy brand at the core of global strength culture, proudly announces the signing of two standout athletes to its roster: Kyle Kirvay and Maddy Forberg. This powerhouse duo brings the perfect balance of grit, versatility, and authenticity to the ANIMAL athletes lineup, further cementing ANIMAL’s place as the brand that inspires a mindset of relentless pursuit, empowering anyone driven to push their limits and redefine strength on their own terms.Kirvay, widely recognized as one of the most dominant competitors in strength sports today, brings unmatched intensity and world-class strength to the ANIMAL powerlifting and bodybuilding team. Nicknamed “Tiger,” Kyle is the current 2024 American Pro all-time world record holder in the 308 lb RAW total with 2,430 lbs, where he also earned Best Lifter honors. Fresh off the ABS RUMBLE in San Diego, he set a new standard on the ABS platform, becoming the first athlete ever to break the 1,100 kg barrier as he won his first ABS belt, totaling 1,125 kg in sleeves after going 2/2 on squats before a quad issue halted his third, then benching 290 kg and deadlifting 410 kg for a 631 Wilks, all in a fast-paced meet completed in under 3.5 hours. His ANIMAL Origin video, now live, chronicles the roots of his relentless drive.Forberg, known as “Maddawg,” first made her mark in powerlifting but turned to bodybuilding when an injury sidelined her from the platform, giving her a unique crossover appeal between the two sports. As a competitor and coach, she embodies the next generation of strength athletes with her blend of technical knowledge, competition pedigree, and a mission to elevate women in strength sports. Maddy’s new ANIMAL Origin video, along with a series documenting her preparation for Belle of the Bar, spotlights the passion and perseverance that define her.“I’ve followed Maddy since her early powerlifting days, watching her grow and evolve into the incredible athlete she is today has been remarkable..” said Stephanie Guillen, ANIMAL Brand Experience Manager. “Recruiting Kyle for the 2025 ANIMAL Cage was a no brainer, his energy and grit perfectly capture what ANIMAL represents. Together, Kyle and Maddy embody the core of ANIMAL- relentless drive, authenticity, and passion. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them both to the ANIMAL team.”Rights-cleared athlete images and gym session footage are available upon request.The athlete announcements come as ANIMAL Creatine Chews, a convenient on-the-go take on one of the brand’s most trusted performance formulas, have expanded to full nationwide distribution at GNC. Already a proven fan favorite, Creatine Chews are now available coast to coast, making ANIMAL’s powerhouse creatine innovation more accessible than ever. Backed by strong consumer demand and amplified through featured content across ANIMAL’s channels, Creatine Chews continue to build momentum as a standout in the brand’s portfolio.About ANIMALFor over 40 years, ANIMAL has stood at the forefront of hardcore sports nutrition—powering those who refuse to settle. Born in the gym and battle-tested by elite athletes, ANIMAL delivers high-performance supplements engineered for results. Fueled by a relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and pushing limits, ANIMAL is more than a brand, it’s a mindset. Discover the power at animalpak.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.