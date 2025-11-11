Adaptive Training Foundation and Operation Hat Trick Unite to Empower Veterans Through Hyper 14 Program

Adaptive Training Foundation launches HYPER 14, a weeklong veteran program with Operation Hat Trick, restoring strength, resilience, and purpose.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring hope through movement, is proud to announce the launch of its latest HYPER program, Hyper 14, sponsored by Operation Hat Trick (OHT) . The weeklong immersive program runs from November 10–15 at ATF’s state-of-the-art facility in Carrollton, Texas, and brings together a new class of military veterans for a transformative week of training, healing, and connection.HYPER (short for “Hyper-Performance for Adaptive Reconditioning”) is ATF’s intensive program designed to help military veterans and first responders rebuild strength, mobility, and confidence following life-altering injuries. Through adaptive fitness, community, and mindset coaching, participants rediscover a renewed sense of purpose and belonging while building momentum that extends far beyond the gym.“ATF is honored to serve those who’ve served us,” said Colin Anderson, Chief of Staff at Adaptive Training Foundation. “Because of Operation Hat Trick’s remarkable commitment to our nation’s veterans, we’re able to help them rebuild purpose and ignite lasting change in the lives of their families and communities.”This session of the HYPER program, made possible through OHT’s generous sponsorship, continues a shared mission between the two organizations: empowering veterans to overcome both visible and invisible wounds. Participants will take part in a week of intensive adaptive fitness training, team-building activities, and personal development sessions. The experience is designed not only to rebuild physical capability but also to strengthen mental resilience and emotional health.“Sponsoring a HYPER program is one of the best things Operation Hat Trick has done,” said Dot Sheehan, Founder, President, and CEO of Operation Hat Trick. “Participants in the program improve their physical and mental skills and get to share it all with others. HYPER camps impact those in the program for not just one week but for the rest of their lives. It’s critically important that OHT supports this program – together we make a difference.”Over the course of the week, the veteran participants will train alongside ATF coaches, mentors, and alumni who have gone through similar life transitions. Each day builds upon the previous, with the goal to celebrate not only physical progress but the restoration of identity, community, and hope.“Programs like HYPER remind us that strength takes many forms,” Anderson added. “Every time we watch a veteran reclaim their confidence and rediscover what’s possible, it reinforces why we exist.”For more information about Adaptive Training Foundation, please visit https:// adaptivetrainingfoundation.org For more information about Operation Hat Tricks, please visit operationhattrick.org.About Adaptive Training FoundationFounded in 2014 by former NFL linebacker David Vobora, the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) empowers people with physical disabilities to transform their lives through movement and community. ATF provides customized adaptive training programs—REDEFINE, REDEPLOY, and HYPER—that help athletes bridge the gap between basic rehabilitation and full independence. Located in Carrollton, Texas, ATF offers all programs at no cost to participants. Learn more at adaptivetrainingfoundation.org.About Operation Hat Trick (OHT)Operation Hat Trick (OHT) is recognized by GuideStar as a Platinum Seal of Transparency organization for its responsible stewardship. Dedicated to Nate Hardy and Mike Koch, two Navy SEALs killed in Iraq in 2008 and buried side by side at Arlington National Cemetery, OHT never forgets their sacrifice.OHT pioneered the first national philanthropic co-branded cause marketing retail apparel licensing program. Rather than relying on donations, OHT receives a royalty from every co-branded product sold through more than 500 supporting American colleges and universities, as well as numerous NHL, NBA, and MiLB teams. Products are available via Fanatics, Amazon, and national retailers including Cracker Barrel, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Kohl’s, Lids, and Scheels. Support and learn more about OHT at operationhattrick.org.

