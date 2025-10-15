US 60 reopens between Superior and Globe-Miami

PHOENIX – US 60 has reopened between Superior and the Globe area east of the Valley with traffic alternating in one lane through a flood-damaged stretch at milepost 241.

Drivers should heed signs to reduce speed at milepost 241, which is about 3 miles west of Miami, and follow instructions to use the available lane one direction at a time. This interim configuration will remain until a project completes repairs needed to restore two lanes in this section.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the highway Sunday between Superior and Miami after flooding eroded an embankment next to the eastbound lane and a section of shoulder at milepost 241.

Meanwhile, those traveling between the Phoenix and Globe areas should plan for previously scheduled closures of US 60 between Superior and Globe from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 15-16, for a bridge replacement project underway between mileposts 227 and 229.5. Drivers can detour on state routes 177 and 77 through Winkelman, adding 75 miles to the trip, or schedule travel around the closure periods.

To learn more about the US 60: Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon Bridges Project and daytime closures that are scheduled, when needed, for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.