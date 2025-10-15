Yard Force Introduces YF26-DS21-GSB3H 26" Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower to Costco.ca

Built for Canadian winters: heated handles, SES™ transmission, and a 26-inch clearing width for fast, confident snow removal.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yard Force today announced that its new YF26-DS21-GSB3H two-stage gas snow blower is slated to launch online and instore at Costco Canada (Costco.ca) this season. The 26-inch machine pairs a winter-tuned OHV engine with a rugged steel auger/impeller system, delivering the power, control, and comfort Canadian homeowners need when storms roll in.

Engineered for real-world winter jobs, the YF26-DS21-GSB3H clears up to 26 inches of snow in a single pass, throws snow up to 40 feet, and includes heated hand grips to keep users comfortable during longer sessions. A patented SES™ Simultaneous Engagement System and 6 forward / 2 reverse speeds help match pace to conditions, while a dashboard-mounted geared chute control and super-bright LED headlight make adjustments easy and visibility clear in low light. The machine’s 26" (66 cm) clearing width and steel housing are built for durability and season-after-season reliability.

Key features at a glance

• 26" two-stage steel auger & 12" impeller for efficient clearing and consistent discharge

• Up to 21" intake height and up to 40' (12 m) throw distance for deep, heavy snow

• SES™ transmission for smooth, simultaneous drive/auger engagement; 6 F / 2 R speeds

• Heated hand grips, LED headlight, and dashboard chute control for comfort & control

• OHV winter engine (212 cc) with electric or manual start; 2-year limited warranty

Availability

The YF26-DS21-GSB3H is designated Instore & Online in Canada under Item 1946252 (Model YF26-DS21-GSB3H). Costco indicates the listing is active and “expected to be in stock and available for purchase soon.” Interested shoppers can search the product title on Costco.ca and check their postal code for delivery availability.

Why it matters for consumers

Snow removal can be cold, repetitive, and time sensitive. This model focuses on out-of-box ease (push-button start), better ergonomics (heated grips), and adjust-as-you-go control (geared chute, multiple speeds)—so homeowners can clear their driveways and sidewalks more quickly, with less downtime between passes. Yard Force’s long-running SES™ drivetrain and steel construction reflect a practical approach to reliability and servicing over many winters.

About Yard Force

Yard Force delivers outdoor power equipment designed for performance, durability, and user-friendly operation across North America and beyond—from battery platforms to robust gas and two-stage snow solutions. Learn more about the Yard Force product page for the 26" two-stage series. Yard Force service network in Canada includes many authorized service centers across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

