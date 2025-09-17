Yard Force iVR16 Boundary Free Robotic Lawn Mower Wins CF Award Gold Ahead of the 138th Canton Fair

Yard Force REVOLA iVR16 in the garden Yard Force REVOLA iVR16 MowMatrix Yard Force iVR16 Robotic Mower with AI Vision Technology

The boundary-free, 4WD robotic mower will be showcased during the 138th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China, following its prestigious CF Award (Gold) recognition.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yard Force today announced that its iVR16 boundary-free robotic lawn mower has been named a Gold Winner of the Canton Fair Design Award (CF Award), an annual program that recognizes products which set benchmarks by combining design excellence with strong commercial value. The CF Award ceremony is held in October in Guangzhou in conjunction with the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).

Yard Force will display the iVR16 during the 138th Canton Fair (Fall 2025), which opens October 15, 2025, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou. Visitors will be able to see the product and learn how the iVR16’s virtual-boundary platform simplifies ownership for modern households.

A new class of wire-free autonomy

Engineered under Yard Force’s REVOLA sub-brand, the iVR16 eliminates physical perimeter wires through virtual boundary technology and an intelligent multi-sensor navigation stack that blends satellite geolocation with AI-driven visual mapping. The mower is designed for up to 1,600 m² lawns, features 4×4 all-wheel drive capable of tackling 35-degree (≈70%) slopes, and delivers a neat finish with an 18 cm cutting width. Users manage schedules, zones, and updates through a dedicated mobile app with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular (optional) connectivity.

Designed for real-world yards

By removing the need for boundary wires and shortening initial setup, the Yard Force iVR16 brings pro-grade automation to everyday gardens—particularly where complex layouts, mixed terrain, and seasonal growth demand predictable coverage and safe obstacle handling. Ongoing media coverage across Europe has spotlighted Yard Force’s wire-free roadmap and consumer benefits.

“Winning the CF Award Gold affirms our belief that wire-free autonomy should be accessible, robust, and truly user-centric. iVR16 reflects Yard Force’s commitment to practical innovation that saves time and elevates outdoor living,” said Daniel, Yard Force spokesperson.

Availability & Showcase

The iVR16 will be on display throughout the 138th Canton Fair (Fall 2025). Meeting requests and product demonstrations can be arranged upon inquiry.

About the CF Award

The Canton Fair Design Award (CF Award) is organized by China Foreign Trade Centre. Each year, the program selects cutting-edge products that exemplify the fusion of design and business value and presents them to global buyers at the Canton Fair.

bout Yard Force

Yard Force is a global outdoor-power brand known for innovation across robotic mowers, battery systems, lawn & garden tools, and seasonal equipment. The company focuses on user-friendly design, sustainability, and smart technology to deliver reliable performance for residential customers worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.