SUMEC Hardware & Tools Showcases Yard Force at TOOL JAPAN 2025, Spotlighting the Boundary-Free REVOLA iVR Robotic Mower

CHIBA, JAPAN, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMEC Hardware & Tools (“the Company”) showcased a comprehensive Yard Force lineup at TOOL JAPAN 2025 (October 1–3, Makuhari Messe), reaffirming its long-term commitment to Japan with localized products, services, and after-sales support tailored for professional users and consumers alike.

A Decade of Localization & Trust
Since entering Japan in 2015, Yard Force has focused on the outdoor power equipment (OPE) category, aligning with Japan’s high standards for safety, low noise, lightweight ergonomics, and reliability. The brand’s Japan-focused model development, city-centered service response, and rapid parts support have built strong trust with retailers, pro users, and homeowners.

Show Highlight: Boundary-Free Yard Force REVOLA iVR Series
The REVOLA iVR family (including the new iVR16) brings truly wire-free, virtual-boundary mowing to Japanese gardens and shared green spaces:

Centimeter-class positioning without perimeter wires
A hybrid stack of RTK satellite correction + vSLAM visual localization + inertial sensing (IMU) delivers stable, precise positioning—even near buildings, trees, or hedges where GNSS may fluctuate.

Multi-sensor fusion for safer autonomy
Integrated RGB vision, ultrasonic/“iRadar” obstacle sensing, lift/tilt protection, and intelligent fall-backs help the mower detect, avoid, or stop for obstacles, reducing blade strikes and unplanned stoppages.

Smart planning and app control
Users map lawns, set no-go zones, edges, and schedules directly in the app, then monitor status and tune parameters in real time—from cut height and work windows to zone priorities.

Quiet, low-maintenance operation
Battery power and optimized drivetrain design keep operating noise low and routine maintenance simple—ideal for Japan’s compact neighborhoods and elder-friendly use.

REVOLA iVR16 at a glance: designed for up to ~1,600 m² of lawn with agile maneuvering in narrow passages and on slopes; robust route-keeping supports the intricate layouts common in Japanese gardens.

“Japan sets the global benchmark for OPE quality. The REVOLA iVR series is our answer to Japan’s call for smart landscaping—reducing labor intensity while improving turf care outcomes,” said the head of SUMEC Hardware & Tools’ Japan Business Unit. “We will continue using Japan as a technology validation center and scale proven solutions into other Asia-Pacific markets.”

Beyond Robotics: A Broader OPE Matrix
In addition to the iVR series, Yard Force presented:
- Pro-grade power & compressed-air solutions for high-efficiency upkeep, including “silent series” compressors measuring below ~65 dB (comparable to normal conversation), drawing strong interest from professional visitors seeking quieter worksites.
- Lightweight home & caregiver-friendly tools—from ultra-light pole pruners (with modular attachments) to battery-assisted carts—tailored to Japan’s demographics, where users over 60 exceed 45% and female users exceed 40% in this segment.
- Battery platforms and accessories that simplify ownership and after-sales service.

About SUMEC Hardware & Tools / Yard Force
SUMEC Hardware & Tools is the global outdoor power equipment innovator behind Yard Force. The brand delivers user-centered solutions across residential and professional landscaping, small-farm applications, and intelligent robotics. In Japan, Yard Force pairs localized service with continuous product optimization to meet exacting expectations for safety, durability, low noise, and ergonomics.

