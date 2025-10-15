Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, Supports Resolution Recognizing Spanish-language Media
Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
“Spanish-language media is not just a communication tool, it’s a cornerstone of American democracy. For millions of families, it is their trusted source of news, culture, and connection. This resolution rightly recognizes the vital role these outlets play in informing, empowering, and uniting our communities.”
On September 30, 2025, Google’s YouTube TV removed Univision after failed carriage negotiations that attempted to place the network in a more expensive Spanish add-on. This makes Univision, the nation’s leading Spanish-language network, unavailable to millions of Hispanic viewers, prompting backlash from elected officials, regulators and community leaders who warn it could restrict access to critical news and cultural programming.
Palomarez continued by saying:
“I strongly commend Congresswoman Barragán, Congressman Menendez, and Congresswoman Salazar for their leadership. At a time when millions of bilingual households are losing access to Spanish-language networks like Univision due to corporate greed, this resolution is a timely reminder that access to culturally relevant news and programming is not a luxury. It's a necessity. Spanish-language media isn’t just about equity. It’s about strengthening the democratic and cultural fabric of our nation.”
The USHBC remains committed to the fundamental American liberties of freedom of the press and freedom of information. All Americans deserve to have fair access to critical news, emergency information, and cultural entertainment in the language of their choice.
About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization
