Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, Supports Resolution Recognizing Spanish-language Media

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-CA), Congressman Robert Menendez (D-NJ), and Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) introduced a resolution Recognizing the importance of Spanish-language media in the United States. The resolution acknowledges the indispensable role of Spanish-language media in informing, educating, and culturally enriching communities across the country. It also calls for continued support of policies and initiatives that promote language access and ensure the sustainability and growth of these vital outlets nationwide. Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“Spanish-language media is not just a communication tool, it’s a cornerstone of American democracy. For millions of families, it is their trusted source of news, culture, and connection. This resolution rightly recognizes the vital role these outlets play in informing, empowering, and uniting our communities.”On September 30, 2025, Google’s YouTube TV removed Univision after failed carriage negotiations that attempted to place the network in a more expensive Spanish add-on. This makes Univision, the nation’s leading Spanish-language network, unavailable to millions of Hispanic viewers, prompting backlash from elected officials, regulators and community leaders who warn it could restrict access to critical news and cultural programming.Palomarez continued by saying:“I strongly commend Congresswoman Barragán, Congressman Menendez, and Congresswoman Salazar for their leadership. At a time when millions of bilingual households are losing access to Spanish-language networks like Univision due to corporate greed, this resolution is a timely reminder that access to culturally relevant news and programming is not a luxury. It's a necessity. Spanish-language media isn’t just about equity. It’s about strengthening the democratic and cultural fabric of our nation.”The USHBC remains committed to the fundamental American liberties of freedom of the press and freedom of information. All Americans deserve to have fair access to critical news, emergency information, and cultural entertainment in the language of their choice.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization

