Erté Legacy Collection Honors the Father of Art Deco Ahead of Paris Centennial

Three of Erté’s most celebrated bronzes, Elegance (Symphony in Black), Le Soleil, and Scheherazade, embody the essence of Art Deco glamour, grace, and creative mastery within the Erté Legacy Collection. “Elegance,” also known as “Symphony in Black,” is one of Erté’s most iconic sculptures, symbolizing Art Deco sophistication through form, movement, and timeless design. Part of the Erté Legacy Collection. “Le Soleil,” created by Erté in 1983, captures the radiance and optimism of the Art Deco era. This bronze sculpture’s sunburst motif and cascading detail symbolize light, grace, and creative rebirth.

North Beach Art Gallery leads an international cultural revival to restore Erté’s legacy and inspire new generations during the Art Deco Centennial.

An additional gratification that working in bronze gives me comes from the permanence of the medium. I hope that when future generations look back, my work will still stand as a testament to beauty.” — Erté, Artist and Visionary

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes, North Beach Art Gallery announces an international cultural initiative honoring Romain de Tirtoff (Erté), the visionary artist whose imagination defined the Art Deco era.Through the presentation of the Erté Legacy Collection , the gallery reintroduces Erté's sculptural and design genius to a new generation, restoring his rightful place at the center of the Art Deco narrative during its global centennial celebration.A Cultural Revival and Educational InitiativeMore than an exhibition, the Erté Legacy Collection represents a revival of one of the twentieth century's most influential artistic talents. Brooke Trace, curator and founder of North Beach Art Gallery, has positioned the collection as a cornerstone of educational programming, scholarly research, and international dialogue surrounding Art Deco's influence on art, fashion, and design.The initiative coincides with the International Coalition of Art Deco Societies (ICADS) centennial programming in Paris, a once-in-a-century opportunity to highlight Erté's enduring cultural and aesthetic legacy on the global stage."Erté was more than a designer; he was the architect of an era," said Brooke Trace, curator of the Erté Legacy Collection. "Our mission is to preserve and share his story, not only as the Father of Art Deco, but as a creative force who bridged art, fashion, and performance into a single language of beauty."Erté and the Birth of Modern EleganceBorn in St. Petersburg in 1892 and later establishing his career in Paris, Erté's artistry shaped the modern visual identity of the early twentieth century. Between 1915 and 1937, he produced 264 covers and over 2,000 illustrations for Harper's Bazaar under publisher William Randolph Hearst, crafting the image of the Jazz Age and defining the sophisticated aesthetic that became synonymous with Art Deco.His influence extended far beyond illustration. Erté's designs for the Folies Bergère, the Ziegfeld Follies, and Broadway productions such as Stardust transformed performance into living sculpture. His stage and costume designs for Hollywood studios, including MGM and Paramount, brought his Art Deco vision to the silver screen, shaping the look of fashion, theater, and film for generations.The Erté Legacy CollectionThe Erté Legacy Collection encompasses 205 authenticated works of art, including 146 Bronze Sculptures, the complete Alphabet Suite and Numerals Suite, 13 Objects d'Art, and 10 Medallions. Each piece maintains its original certificates of authenticity, gallery receipts, and archival documentation, preserving an unbroken line of provenance that traces directly to Erté's publishing galleries.Among the collection's highlights is the Letter F Artist's Proof. The original collector assembled the entire Erté sculpture collection directly from the publishing galleries, ensuring complete provenance for every work. After acquiring an unprecedented 42 sculptures in a single purchase, all numbered 4/375 and obtained prior to public release, the collector was granted the rare privilege of acquiring Letter F, an artist's Proof for which no editions were ever cast, making it a unique artifact within Erté's sculptural legacy.Celebrated Then and NowErté's impact bridged art, fashion, and popular culture. On November 9, 1982, his 90th Birthday Retrospective at New York's Dyansen Gallery was attended by some of the era's most iconic figures, including Diana Ross, Iman, Diane von Furstenberg, Paloma Picasso, Gloria Vanderbilt, Halston, Calvin Klein, and Brooke Shields. This landmark celebration confirmed Erté's position as both a historical innovator and a contemporary influence, a legacy that continues through the Art Deco Centennial.Enduring Influence and Modern RelevanceErté's design vocabulary, sculptural form, geometry, movement, and ornamentation continue to inform the creative industries of today. His vision can be seen in the work of Pierre Cardin, Gianni Versace, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Bob Mackie, and in modern interpretations by Valentino, Schiaparelli, and Alexander McQueen.On the red carpet and world stage, performers such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Taylor Swift, whose Showgirls-inspired Eras Tour staging embodies Art Deco glamour, echo Erté's theatrical elegance and reaffirm the timeless appeal of his aesthetic."Erté's influence is everywhere, from fashion and architecture to performance and modern media," Trace added. "Through education, preservation, and exhibition, we're ensuring that his artistry continues to inspire the next century."A Legacy Preserved for the Next CenturyThe Erté Legacy Collection is more than an assemblage of rare sculptures; it is a living archive of creative innovation and cultural heritage. As the world celebrates the Art Deco Centennial, the collection stands as both a tribute and a teaching tool, illuminating Erté's vision of harmony, beauty, and permanence. Educational collaborations and planned exhibitions aim to connect scholars, designers, and institutions worldwide to study and share Erté's multidisciplinary genius, ensuring his rightful place within the history of modern art.About the Erté Legacy CollectionThe Erté Legacy Collection, curated by North Beach Art Gallery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the world's only complete privately held bronze sculpture collection by Romain de Tirtoff (Erté). Featuring 205 authenticated works with full provenance and documentation, the collection serves as a cultural and educational resource dedicated to preserving Erté's influence on global art, fashion, and design.For more information, visit The Erté Legacy Collection ( https://www.nobegallery.com ).To learn more about the Art Deco Centennial and ICADS events https://icads.info ), visit the International Coalition of Art Deco Societies website.

