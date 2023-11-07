Artist Billy Hoblik & Jazz Sultry Jazz Vocalist Selina Baker Benefit for North Beach Art & Charity 501C3
North Beach Art Gallery Presents Artist Billy Hoblik and Jazz Sultry Jazz Vocalist Selina Baker Benefitting North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 on November 16th
We are pleased to support the arts with the upcoming holiday season to encourage patrons to support our community by shopping local through patronizing artists.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Beach Art Gallery Presents an Evening Sultry Jazz Classics, Art & Charity Benefit for North Beach Art and Charity 501C3, to be held on November 16th from 6-9 p.m., at Galt Ocean Plaza. Featured artist William Hoblik will display his works in the medium of wine labels along with guest artists providing meet-and-greet opportunities. Enjoy the sultry jazz vocals by the fabulously talented Selina Baker.
North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 was founded by advocates of the arts in the community. The organization hosts events using its platform to gain exposure for creatives from artists, entertainers, fashion designers, and more. They raise awareness for the creatives for cultural enlightenment and mutual support of the community “We are pleased to support the arts with the upcoming holiday season to encourage patrons to support our community by shopping local through patronizing artists and supporting businesses,” said gallery owner Brooke Trace.
Featured artist William Hoblik, a self-taught artist, makes portraits with his medium being wine labels that he has meticulously removed from their bottles. He creates his imagery and compositions through assorted wine labels on canvas. His favorite artistic quote is by Andy Warhol, “You don’t have to be great to be an artist. You just have to be different!” He has mastered his works because of this inspirational quote. Additionally, he has been juried into numerous art shows including Foundation of Local Artists of Manhattan Beach, CA, Art Fusion in Wynwood Art District in Miami, and Six Summit Gallery in Newport Rhode Island His work has been displayed at the 33rd St. Wine Bar in Fort Lauderdale, FL as well as wine tasting rooms at Tudor Wines and Puma Road Wines in Carmel, CA and Lone Madrone Wines in Paso Robles, CA.
The featured entertainer, the fabulous Selina Baker, is a sultry jazz vocalist. Selina Baker is originally from Chicago. She was taught by her father, Phil Baker, a well-known jazz Pianist/Singer. Selina has been performing in many venues in cities/areas such as Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and South Florida. Her influences include Nancy Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald, Carmen McRae, etc. Selina has a unique voice that jazz lovers will enjoy.
North Beach Art Gallery and North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 are excited to produce this very special event for the community supporting the arts. Door Donation of S25 includes 2 complimentary beverages and appetizers. Through the support of community businesses, there will be a Silent Auction.
