North Beach Gallery Season Kickoff with Artist Rosaria Vigorito & Ginetta’s Vendetta for North Beach Art and Charity
We are excited to kick off this season’s Art & Charity Series with your support for the arts and enjoyment.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Beach Art Gallery presents the season kickoff event with Evening Smooth Jazz, Art & Charity Annual Benefitting North Beach Art and Charity 501C3, to be held on October 19th from 6-9 p.m Featured fine artist Rosaria Vigorito will display her works among guest artists providing meet and greet opportunities. Please join us in supporting the arts and enjoy classic jazz female powerhouse, trumpeter, singer and composer, Ginetta’s Vendetta.
North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 was founded by supporters of the arts in our community to host events, and uses its platform to gain exposure for artists, performers, fashion designers and more. We bring the community together with the artists to educate, provide mutual support and culturally enhance our community. “We are excited to kick off this season’s Art & Charity Series with your support for the arts and enjoyment.” said gallery owner Brooke Trace.
The featured artist for this event is the talented Rosaria Vigorito. Formerly a NY lawyer and law librarian professor, Rosaria is now an established award-winning artist, who exhibits locally and internationally in different venues, including art fairs, galleries, government institutions and museums. She perceives her artist role as messenger, philosopher, outlier and empath. Her unique and noticeable style involves mosaic style fragmentation, raw emotive lines and vibrant colors, combined to explore various themes, such as the female form, portraiture, androgyny and the inner psyche.
Featured entertainer Ginetta Vendetta is a dynamo female powerhouse playing pocket trumpet, singer, and composer. Recently she led her acclaimed jazz combo: Ginetta’s Vendetta around the world! From Moscow & Vladivostok to Dubai, Jakarta & Beirut, from Paris to Jamaica, Mexico to Canada & All points in between, she continues her musical ministry as a Jazz Ambassador bringing what she calls “Jazz, America’s Greatest Export” to U.S. Embassies across the globe. She divides her time with her new musical opportunities both in NYC, her hometown, & in South Florida.
North Beach Art Gallery and North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 are excited to produce this very special event for our community supporting the arts. Tickets are available at the door for a $25 donation which includes 2 complimentary beverages and appetizers. Through the support of community businesses there will be a Silent Auction.
The NOBE gallery, at the Galt Ocean Plaza, 3334 NE 34th Street. For more information contact Brooke Trace at 954-667-0660
