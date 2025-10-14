Gov. Cox holds press conference on Utah Supreme Court Justice appointment

What: Gov. Cox will hold a press conference to announce a new appointment to the Utah Supreme Court. When: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 2:00 p.m. Where: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

