Gov. Cox holds press conference on Utah Supreme Court Justice appointment
What:
Gov. Cox will hold a press conference to announce a new appointment to the Utah Supreme Court.
When:
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025
2:00 p.m.
Where:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson
