Topcone Introduces Flexible Project Management App for Real-World Jobs

Built for field operations rather than office workflows, the app helps teams plan, assign, and complete jobs with real-time visibility.

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topcone Inc. announces the launch of its Project Management App, designed for businesses managing physical projects such as deliveries, installations, and maintenance.

Key Features

• Task & Crew Management – assign work and monitor progress in real time

• Job Scheduling & Deadlines – stay on top of timelines for multiple projects

• Photo & File Uploads – capture proof of completion from the field

• Location Mapping – pinpoint job locations for crews

• Status Tracking – simple “Not Started–In Progress–Done” workflow

• Reports & Analytics – insights into performance and turnaround times

The app is available through:

• White Label: Launch under your own brand.

• Custom Build: Tailored around your workflow and job structure.

• Subscribe-to-Own: Start with a subscription, move toward full ownership.

“We’ve made project management practical for real-world work — easy to start and easy to scale,” says the Founder of Topcone Inc.

About Topcone Inc.

Founded in 2005, Topcone develops AI-powered software and ERP systems that enable small and mid-sized businesses to compete effectively within their resources.

Legal Disclaimer:

