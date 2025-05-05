Topcone Inc. Launches Beacyn: A Smart Time and Attendance Solution for Field Teams

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionizing Workforce Management with Real-Time Location Tracking and Mobile Time Logging

Topcone Inc., a leader in custom software solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Beacyn, a cutting-edge time and attendance platform designed specifically for businesses with mobile and field-based teams. Beacyn bridges the accountability gap by providing real-time visibility into where and when employees are working, without the need for costly hardware or manual record-keeping.

“For companies with employees in the field, traditional time clocks don’t work. That’s why we created Beacyn,” said Ramesh Ramchandani, Founder of Topcone Inc. “It’s not just about tracking hours. It’s about giving business owners and team leaders the peace of mind of knowing their workforce is present, productive, and protected.”

Solving a Costly Problem

Studies show that businesses lose up to 7% of payroll due to time theft, manual errors, and misreported hours. Beacyn addresses this with features including:

• Mobile Check-In/Out – Employees can log time with a single tap from their smartphone.

• Real-Time Location Tracking – Managers gain insight into where work is happening, in real-time.

• Geo-Tagged Attendance Logs – Ensures every clock-in has a time and place attached.

• Offline Mode – Perfect for remote job sites or low-connectivity areas.

• Work Zone Assignments – Helps manage large or distributed teams more effectively.

Designed for the Modern Mobile Workforce

Beacyn is ideal for:

• Construction & contracting companies

• Maintenance and repair crews

• Logistics and delivery services

• Home healthcare workers

• Landscaping, pest control, and service-based businesses

A Human Approach to Accountability

Unlike surveillance tools, Beacyn is designed to build trust, not suspicion. The system empowers employees with transparency and protects businesses from costly errors and compliance risks.

“With Beacyn, you can stop wondering where your team is and start focusing on what really matters—getting the job done right,” said Ramchandani.

Availability

Beacyn is available now for businesses of all sizes. To schedule a demo or start a free trial, visit www.beacyn.com or contact Topcone Inc. directly at contact@topcone.com.

