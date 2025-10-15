Topcone Inc. Launches Scan‑n‑Order: The Faster, Smarter, Contactless Ordering App That Leaves Others Behind

Scan-n-order - Easy 2 Use

Revolutionizing food service with instant menu updates, kiosk‑free drive‑thru, and fully integrated mobile payments.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topcone Inc. proudly announces the launch of Scan‑n‑Order, a next‑generation mobile ordering solution designed to solve the challenges of long lines, outdated POS systems, and high hardware costs. Unlike traditional ordering apps, Scan‑n‑Order is built for speed, flexibility, and a modern customer experience.

Scan‑n‑Order is a mobile‑first ordering solution that allows customers to order and pay directly from their phones—no kiosks, no waiting, and no expensive POS hardware. Designed with food trucks, small restaurants, and multi-location operators in mind, it enables businesses to go live the same day with a seamless setup.

With Scan‑n‑Order, businesses can:

• Update menus instantly with new items or pricing

• Offer kiosk‑free drive‑thru service via QR codes

• Accept mobile payments directly in the ordering flow

• Provide location‑based menus and advance order scheduling

• Scale effortlessly to multiple locations without new hardware

“Most ordering apps are complex and slow,” said the Spokesperson at Topcone Inc. “Scan‑n‑Order is designed to give small and medium food businesses the tools to deliver a modern, contactless experience at a fraction of the cost.”

Why This Matters? For small business owners and food operators, efficiency and flexibility mean more revenue and happier customers. Scan‑n‑Order bridges the gap between traditional POS systems and modern mobile convenience, helping businesses compete with larger chains without heavy investment in hardware.

To learn more or start using Scan‑n‑Order, visit www.scan-n-order.com.

About Topcone Inc.

Founded in 2005, Topcone Inc. specializes in tailored software solutions, ERP systems, and mobile applications designed to empower small and medium businesses. By blending innovation with practical, scalable technology, Topcone helps businesses grow faster, smarter, and more competitively.

Legal Disclaimer:

