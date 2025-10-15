eXoZymes Inc. Partners with B2i Digital to Spotlight the cell-free Next Generation of Biomanufacturing

B2i Digital’s Featured Company Profile will Showcase eXoZymes’ Cell-Free, AI-Guided Platform with Clear Milestones and Market Context

eXoZymes initially targets low volume / high value natural products - like NCT - with a potential for pharmaceutical applications.

eXoZymes, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ)

With cell-free enzyme technology targeting the scale-up bottleneck seen in first-generation synthetic biology, EXOZ offers a timely story for investors focused on sustainable industrial biotechnology” — David Shapiro - CEO, B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital is pleased to announce that eXoZymes Inc. (EXOZ) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company . eXoZymes develops a cell-free, AI-guided enzyme platform that gives partners access to design and run enzyme pathways to produce target chemicals, providing a scalable, lower-impact alternative to petrochemical processes, natural extraction, and synthetic biology.“We look forward to introducing eXoZymes to our sophisticated investor community,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “With its cell-free enzyme technology that targets the scale-up bottleneck seen in first-generation synthetic biology, the company offers a timely story for investors focused on sustainable industrial biotechnology. The platform aims to replace selected petrochemical processes with lower-impact biosolutions.”“As we're leading the 4th industrial revolution at the intersection of biology and technology, our partnership with B2i Digital will assist our efforts to communicate our cell-free biomanufacturing and the commercial potential of our exozymes platform to the investment community,” said Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes. “We believe that the next generation of biomanufacturing is cell-free and as we advance partnerships, this collaboration will enhance our visibility among investors who understand the value of our scalable enzyme-based approach as an alternative to petrochemical processes, natural extraction, and synthetic biology.”eXoZymes represents a historic first in biomanufacturing by freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from cellular limitations. The company’s advanced enzymes - called exozymes - are enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in bioreactors without the use of living cells, transforming biomass into essential natural products, medicines, chemicals, and biofuels. This approach offers partners a commercially viable path to scalable and sustainable production of small molecules at an industrial scale.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. By blending digital marketing technology with capital markets expertise, B2i Digital delivers boardroom-caliber investor engagement and gives growth companies institutional-quality exposure. The firm’s proprietary network of over 1.4 million market participants and its deep experience in supporting investor conferences make it a trusted partner for issuers and investors alike.B2i Digital Contact:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout eXoZymes Inc.eXoZymes has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature’s own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company’s partners to upgrade traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes. Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.Investor Contact Information:Lasse GörlitzVP of CommunicationseXoZymes Inc.858.319.7135 officepress@exozymes.com

