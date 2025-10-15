DBTV, the Worldwide Streaming Television Network, has Major Announcements to Make in Regard to it's Rebranding

DBTV STREAMING WORLDWIDE

We discovered that there were no streaming networks highlighting programming for an older demographic. We think DBTV will fill that void” — David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV

JULIAN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBTV, the worldwide streaming television network, has major announcements to make regarding their rebranding, new shows, new fall schedule, and holiday offerings. DBTV, which debuted in 2020, will be rebranding their new slogan: DBTV LIVING YOUR BEST LIFE , with the spotlight on health, wellness & lifestyle of People 40+ “Our strength has always been our food, travel, and lifestyle programs, says DBTV President/CEO David Brunner, and they also happen to be subjects that people of all ages enjoy. We discovered that there were no streaming networks highlighting programming for an older demographic. We think DBTV will fill that void."DBTV will continue to show over 90 diverse first-run programs, with the addition of a half dozen new shows that will debut in November, including: Home & Soul Harmony with Lisa & Perla; Fix My Fork with Chef Gene; Their Game, Their Story with Poppy Farsijani, and Going Bonkerz from the Bonkerz Comedy Club. DBTV will also air Let's Talk! Sunday Conversations with Friends. A collection of popular podcasts with great hosts starting Sunday morning and continuing into the afternoon.For the second consecutive year, DBTV will bring back its acclaimed 40 Days of Holiday Spirit, from November 24 through January 2. Every night at 9:00 pm (EST), the network will air a special holiday presentation, show, concert, holiday classic, or a popular DBTV show with a holiday theme, "We aired holiday concerts, specials, and classics like It's A Wonderful Life, and Santa Claus Conquers the Martians. The response we received from families who said they enjoyed watching these family holiday shows together was fantastic, so we decided to do it again!" said Brunner.DBTV will also air two special editions of our Home Shopping /Consumer Information Show, RED HOT/RIGHT NOW, which will highlight and spotlight holiday gift ideas and products.DBTV CEO David Brunner believes there are advertisers out there focusing on the 40+ population, and we hope to be a solid option for advertisers and vendors looking for smart, loyal viewers.To find out where your favorite DBTV show will air on the new Fall Schedule, and to find out information on our hosts, shows, and sponsors, go to our website at WWW.DBTV.TV where you can also watch the live stream 24/7.

