David Brunner Opens Up New Hybrid Talent Agency For Management & Representation

You Need New & Better Representation & Management NOW!!

David Brunner saw the world of TV News/Broadcasting changing & saw that talent needed change to the way they were represented and managed.

David Brunner Management started on May 10, 2025 as a hybrid Talent Agency. You get an Agent, Manager, Advisor, Representative all in one. There is a huge void for this in the Media Industry.” — David Brunner, Owner of David Brunner Management & Pres/CEO of DBTV

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Brunner ran a successful boutique Talent Agency, DB & Associates for over 31 years. He retired last Summer to spend full-time on his growing Streaming worldwide Television network, DBTV. But his old clients and new referrals were calling him asking for his advice, to look over contracts, make calls on their behalf, and basically beg him to reconsider his retirement."I realized after talking to talent from all different fields, there was a void out there for talent who needed not only good representation but also good, smart, honest management. Also, many of these people were also looking for ways to improve their brand on other platforms," said Brunner. "DBTV was keeping me busy, but I really missed talking to my clients regularly and decided that I would comeback to the business, but in a different capacity and one that was definitely needed at this time."David Brunner Management started on May 10, 2025 as a Hybrid Talent Agency. You get an Agent, Manager, Advisor, Representative all in one. He has all ready re-signed some of his past TV News and Radio Clients. Brunner also has signed up some Actors, Journalists & Home Shopping Hosts. The Agency will also represent Entertainers, Speakers, Authors, Influencers, Voiceover Talent and even College Grads looking for jobs in media."Of course the bottom line is procuring for our clients a better job or jobs with better pay. But we also want to secure and book more jobs, events, media appearances for them. As a Network we can develop, create and pitch more opportunities for them as well as expand their brand on more platforms. We also offer coaching if they desire," says Brunner.Besides running DB & Associates for over 31 years; Brunner was also A Director of Talent for several TV Networks, A News Manager and a TV/Radio Anchor/Reporter before heading up his own Talent Agency. He also is currently the Owner/CEO of DBTV, a 24/7 worldwide streaming TV Network seen on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, WWW.DBTV and in over 75 countries.

