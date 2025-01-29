DBTV Expanded Distribution, New Strategic Advisor and Fourth Anniversary

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

DBTV is now available on Canyon Star TV and e360TV, reaching additional 76 million potential viewers. Also, adds Kim Francis as network's new strategic advisor.

As we start our 4th year of DBTV in February, we are delighted that we can bring our family-friendly network to an additional 76 million potential viewers” — David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV

NEW YORK,, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBTV is proud to announce the expansion of its distribution on two additional programming platforms, a new strategic advisor and the fourth anniversary of the network.EXPANDED DISTRIBUTIONDBTV is now available on Canyon Star TV and e360tv, reaching even more viewers and delivering their family friendly quality content to a broader audience.Canyon Star TV is an internet television network and wholesome family lifestyle media brand serving Americana enthusiasts across the United States and abroad. The network features country music programming, Americana lifestyle and family friendly entertainment. They also feature popular and original movies, radio and shopping channels, specials, documentaries and much more. Canyon Star TV is available across the web, mobile (IOS/Android devices), Google Play and Smart televisions via the free Canyon Star TV app."We're excited to share that DBTV will now be streaming on Canyon Star TV, a family friendly network offering a unique blend of unlimited programming categories with something for everyone," said Kelly Kantz, President and Co-Founder of Canyon Star TV.e360tv is a digital media company offering live and on-demand video content across the web, mobile(IOS/Android devices), Google Play and Smart televisions via the free e360tv app. The network believes in fueling inspiration, one channel at a time and showcases live and on-demand video content from independent creators.Aaron Heimes, CEO of e360tv, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're thrilled to join forces with DBTV, a network renowned for its exceptional content and dedication to quality family programming. This collaboration is a natural fit, enablinge360tv to align with a platform that shares our commitment to delivering meaningful and engaging experiences to audiences. Together, we're excited to amplify the incredible stories and unique perspectives that DBTV brings to the table."With the addition of DBTV on both platforms, there are an additional 76 million potential viewers via IOS/Android devices joining DBTV's existing distribution on Roku (85.5 million potential viewers), Amazon Fire (34.9 million potential viewers) and Smart Televisions (119 million potential viewers via Samsung. LG, Vizio, Phillips and Sony). DBTV's total potential viewership is 239.4 million David Brunner President/CEO of DBTV," As we start our 4th year of DBTV in February, we are delighted that we can bring our family-centric network toan additional 76 million potential viewers via Canyon Star TV and e360tv."NEW STRATEGIC ADVISOR FOR DBTVDBTV is proud to announce Kim Francis as the network's new strategic advisor. Kim is a seasoned executive with 27 years of experience in television, film, marketing, media/branding and event production. Kim created and produced multiple cable television network and feature film marketing promotional campaigns for AXSTV, HDNet Movies and Magnolia Pictures with Mark Cuban's HDNet/AXSTV, HDNet Movies & Magnolia Pictures on Demand; AMC Networks for AMC, Bravo, IFC, We TV, and IFC on Demand. She launched the cable/telecommunication industry's first on demand channel IFC On Demand with Verizon Fios in Keller, Texas and co-created Save The New Orleans Film Festival with Cox Communications and IFC after Hurricane Katrina.At DBTV, Francis will be responsible for providing strategic guidance and support, helping to shape the company's vision and drive its growth in an ever-evolving media landscape. Her role will involve collaborating with the executive team to identify new opportunities, optimize operations, and enhance the overall content strategy.DBTV, known for its innovative family programming and commitment to quality, is excited to welcome Francis to the team. Her appointment is expected to play a crucial role in the company's continued success and expansion." we are thrilled to have Kim Francis join us as a strategic advisor, said President/CEO of DBTV, David Brunner. "Her experience and deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate."DBTV FOURTH ANNIVERSARYThe network will be celebrating its fourth anniversary in February. Stay tuned for on-air announcements and social media posts celebrating the network and our incredible shows and hosts. DBTV will also be giving away prizes to viewers during the month. Also, DBTV will be announcing 11 new shows which will be joining the lineup in February, including The Transportation Channel and Kerri Kasem's Rock Sugar Music.ABOUT DBTVDBTV is one of the fastest growing worldwide streaming networks with over 120 first-run shows, and eighty of them exclusive to DBTV. DBTV, Something For Everyone, is available online at DBTV.TV, on Roku, Amazon Fire, Canyon Star TV, e360tv and all Smart and LG Televisions.CONTACTDavid Brunner, President/CEO DBTV Television NetworkINFO@DBTV.TV 484-695-5187

