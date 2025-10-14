Soulful & Magnetic Summit Opens Registration — A Free 1-Day Virtual Event for Empaths, Healers & Conscious Creators

Soulful and Magnetic Summit Tiffany Cano Highly Perceptive People Academy

This summit is an energetic upgrade for empaths to release scarcity, embody worthiness, and attract soul-aligned abundance with ease.” — Tiffany Cano, CEO Highly Perceptive People Academy

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Soulful & Magnetic : Abundant by Design, a transformational online summit designed for empaths, intuitives, and spiritually awakened entrepreneurs, officially opens registration for its October 17 event. This free, full-day virtual summit will gather over 18 heart-centered coaches, healers, and thought leaders in a unified mission: to help participants clear energy blocks, deepen their magnetism, and step into receiving aligned abundance.A Summit with SoulPrior to the event, there are bonus panel interviews and community mixers to warm up participants, culminating in the main live summit day on October 17, streamed via Zoom. Tiffany Cano and her speakers create a safe, fun, spiritual environment for the deepest healing possible.A Wealth of Wisdom & GenerosityThe summit features over 18 visionary speakers—coaches, healers, intuitive mentors, and spiritual leaders—each bringing their unique brilliance to the stage. These experts will guide participants through topics like money healing, feminine magnetism, energy alignment, business growth, and embodied receiving. Every speaker is also offering a free transformational gift, including guided meditations, e-books, healing activations, workshops, and prosperity tools. These gifts are designed to support attendees long after the summit ends, creating an energetic ripple effect of abundance, visibility, and worthiness for all who say yes. And even more gifts will be raffled during the event as well.Unlike ordinary business or “mindset” events, Soulful & Magnetic combines energetic healing, embodiment, and spiritual activation with down-to-earth practical tools. Attendees will experience:🔹 Uplifting keynote talks and interviews🔹 Guided healing, prosperity activations and embodiment practices🔹 Interactive workshops and radiance-raising rituals🔹 Over 30 exclusive gifts, meditations, e‑books, and coaching sessions🔹 Special mixers, panel conversations, and community connectionWhy This Summit Matters NowIn a world increasingly hungry for soul-aligned leadership, many lightworkers struggle to embody the very magnetism they teach. Scarcity mindsets, invisible energetic blocks, and a resistance to receiving can dim one’s message.Friday, October 17th9am-5pm Pacific Timevia ZoomThis summit is a container for realignment, a space to reclaim your birthright as a channel of abundance—and to reclaim the ease, flow, and luminosity that lives inside you.Meet the HostTiffany Cano, founder of Highly Perceptive People Academy and “Blind Spot Healer,” is the visionary behind this summit. With decades of experience working with empaths, sensitives, and intuitive leaders, Tiffany’s mission is to help people see what is hidden so they can live more boldly, freely, and abundantly. Tiffany is the creator of the Loved. Seen. Heard. TV show and will be featured in three upcoming transformation documentaries: Frequency of Miracles, Pillars of Power, and Rise of the Lioness. Known for blending science and spirituality, she facilitates deep, lasting healing that helps people feel safe, empowered, and open to receiving more love, money, and joy.Meet Some of Our Featured SpeakersAnn Hession is an intuitive business healer and sales whisperer with a heart-centered approach that turns “selling” into soul alignment. At the summit, she’ll help attendees transform their fear of visibility and rejection into confident, connected invitations that clients say yes to with ease. Her free gift offers powerful energy work to dissolve sales resistance for empaths and healers.Antonia Van Becker and Greg Lee, co-founders of Self Health Institute, bring decades of combined experience in energy healing, intuitive coaching, and conscious self-mastery. Their session focuses on clearing the hidden energetic blocks that sabotage abundance—often buried in your body's subconscious wisdom. They’re also gifting attendees a transformational tool to connect with their own “inner guidance system” to create clarity and momentum in both business and life.Art Giser, the creator of Energetic NLP, offers a playful, potent, and precise modality that blends intuition, NLP, and energy work. He’ll guide participants in clearing unconscious programming that limits their money flow—so they can attract success without struggle. His gift includes a guided process to activate energetic freedom and prosperity.Dr. Katja Rusanen, spiritual counselor and story coach, is known for helping visionary leaders rewrite their limiting narratives and reclaim their voice. At the summit, she shares how to transform your personal story into a magnetic message that calls in clients, abundance, and deeper purpose. Her gift supports participants in unlocking the hidden power within their origin story.Susi Vine, wellness coach and stress relief expert, brings her signature calm confidence and practical tools to help attendees regulate their nervous systems, raise their vibration, and become a sustainable channel for prosperity. Her gift offers simple, science-backed practices to embody resilience and joy on the journey.Susan Shatzer, international best-selling author and intuitive breakthrough facilitator, brings her powerful presence and deep wisdom to the summit. With years of experience helping high-achievers and sensitives break through subconscious limits, Susan guides attendees to release hidden “energetic contracts” that block abundance. Her teachings combine energetic mastery with practical shifts—and her free gift supports a deeper connection to divine guidance, allowing miracles to unfold more easily.Registration is now open at https://SoulfulAndMagnetic.com . Attendees are encouraged to sign up early to claim bonus gifts and receive summit updates. Spots are free but limited in certain interactive sessions, so early registration is recommended.For media inquiries, interviews with Tiffany or speakers, or more information, please contact:Tiffany Cano

