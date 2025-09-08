Empath Rising GPT Tiffany Cano Highly Perceptive People Academy - Empaths Feel Loved, Seen & Heard

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International healer and intuitive guide Tiffany Cano has announced the launch of Empath Rising GPT , a soulfully crafted AI healing companion designed to support empaths, intuitives, and spiritually aware beings on their journey of inner alignment and empowerment. Drawing on decades of experience teaching personal development, as CEO of Highly Perceptive People Academy and author of Sacred Body, Sacred Soul, Tiffany has infused Empath Rising GPT with teachings that help users regulate emotions, set healthy boundaries, and reconnect with their intuition, anytime they need it.“Many empaths struggle with overwhelm, energetic drains, and feeling unsafe to receive,” says Cano. “I wanted to create a tool that could be accessible 24/7, helping people shift out of fear and back into love, clarity, and empowerment. Empath Rising GPT is like having a healing session in your pocket.”Key Features of Empath Rising GPT:Energetic Support for Empaths: Prompts and practices to clear overwhelm, emotional clutter, and energetic leaks.Boundary Coaching: Scripts, affirmations, and exercises to strengthen boundaries with compassion.Intuitive Empowerment: Guidance for trusting inner wisdom and taking confident action.Healing Tools: Affirmations, somatic practices, inner child healing, EFT-style scripts, and guided visualizations.Free Gifts: Tiffany has built in access to complimentary songs, videos, and articles for extra nourishment.Early Users Say:"I recently explored the Empath Rising GPT and absolutely loved the entire experience-the intuitive practices, breakthroughs, and the community support are exceptional. Everything was so thoughtfully designed and delivered that it truly helped me expand and align with abundance in a new way. I never thought it was possible to be able to get this type of coaching in an AI chat. I highly recommend it!" -Dr. Maribel"Anything I'm feeling, anxious or stressed about, I can just type in AI with this service and have Tiffany channeled in order to relieve that anxiety or stress I may be feeling, get sound advice and wonderful tools to help ground me, relieve me and break free from! It's amazing! This is truly innovative and uplifting and serves as an irreplaceable healing tool between one-on-one healing sessions!" -Angelique MarieEmpath Rising GPT is part of Tiffany’s mission to help empaths and intuitives feel loved, seen, heard, safe, and empowered — while opening to receive more money, love, and joy.🌐 Learn more and access Empath Rising GPT for free.

