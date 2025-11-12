'Loved. Seen. Heard.'—A New Transformational TV Series by Tiffany Cano—Premieres Nov 17th on Major Streaming Platforms

Tiffany's Four Upcoming Documentary Movies

Tiffany Cano’s Loved. Seen. Heard. TV series debuts Next Monday, guiding empaths and seekers to heal, set boundaries, and embrace self-love.

When we allow ourselves to be truly seen and heard, miracles unfold. This show is about creating space for that transformation.” — Tiffany Cano

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loved. Seen. Heard. , a groundbreaking new TV series from internationally recognized energy healer and intuitive guide Tiffany Cano , will premiere on Monday, November 17th at 5:30pm PST on major streaming platforms. The series offers a safe, inspiring space for emotional healing, intuitive empowerment, and spiritual growth.Hosted by Cano—CEO and founder of the Highly Perceptive People Academy —the thirteen-episode series explores themes of belonging, boundaries, and authenticity. Through storytelling, guided healing processes, and soulful reflections, Loved. Seen. Heard. invites viewers to feel truly recognized, understood, and embraced.“As an empath and healer,” says Cano, “I created Loved. Seen. Heard. as a sanctuary where conscious souls can release old wounds, strengthen boundaries, and connect with their inner truth with compassion and grace.”In “Loved. Seen. Heard.”, you step into a sanctuary of healing where every episode is a gentle invitation to drop the armor, feel held, and recognize the brilliance that’s always been yours. As your guide, Tiffany brings a unique gift—clairvoyantly seeing the sacred blind spots that whisper of unhealed wounds and untapped potential. She helps you co-create a container where emotional blocks dissolve and your whole being- mind, body, spirit can blossom.Each Monday at 5:30pm PT (8:30pm EST), a new episode will be released on streaming platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, iOs, Samsung, LG and more.Season 1: Episodes1. Heart Space Opening2. Release Your Heart Walls3. Ka-Ching, Prosperity and Abundance4. Health and Vitality5. Feeling Seen6. Being Heard7. Empathy Powers8. Boundaries That Work!9. Self-Care = Self-Love10. Finding Your Bliss11. Intuition and Divine Guidance12. Empowering Habits13. Upgrade and ExpandShow Highlights:Holistic Healing – Each episode offers experiential practices that foster emotional resilience, self-acceptance, and intuitive alignment.For Sensitive Souls – Designed for empaths, intuitives, healers, and seekers who long for deeper connection and healing.Guided by Experience – Hosted and created by Tiffany Cano, whose work has supported thousands in finding clarity, empowerment, and wholeness.This isn’t just TV, it’s soul-care in motion. It’s a journey toward embodying that you are, right now, deeply Loved, profoundly Seen, and fully Heard.Connect with Tiffany Cano and the Highly Perceptive People Academy on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes previews, and episode release announcements.About Tiffany Cano:Tiffany Cano is an energy healer and CEO of the Highly Perceptive People Academy. She began her professional healing journey at a young age and has dedicated her life to guiding empaths, intuitives, and transformational leaders in clearing blind spots, strengthening boundaries, and trusting their intuition. Tiffany is the creator and host of Loved. Seen. Heard. and a featured cast member in three transformational documentaries: Frequency of Miracles, Pillars of Power, and Rise of the Lioness which all debut in 2026. She also serves as a producer for Pillars of Power and Rise of the Lioness. She is the author of Sacred Body, Sacred Soul, and co-author of the Art of Connection and Women of Wisdom. Known for blending science with spirituality, Tiffany facilitates deep healing that helps people feel safe, empowered, and open to receiving more love, money, and joy.

