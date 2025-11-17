Corcoran Genesis Welcomes Brenda Ringe as Brokerage Leader in The Woodlands

Meet Brenda Ringe, Woodlands Brokerage Leader, Corcoran Genesis

WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis is proud to announce Brenda Ringe as a new Brokerage Leader at its Woodlands office. With more than 20 years of experience in real estate, including 15 years as a licensed Broker, Brenda brings a wealth of expertise in leadership, client advocacy, and market strategy to her new role.Born in Dallas, Texas, raised in Waller, Texas and a longtime resident of Tomball, Brenda has built her career on a foundation of both professional excellence and strong community connections. Before launching her career in real estate, Brenda was a familiar voice to Houstonians as an on-air personality at one of the city’s top-rated country radio stations. That experience sharpened her communication skills, confidence, and ability to connect with people—qualities that now define her approach to leadership and client service.Throughout her career, Brenda has guided clients across the full spectrum of real estate, from first-time homebuyers to international families relocating, Brenda is widely recognized for her approachable style, professionalism, and ability to empower both clients and agents through knowledge and resources. As Brokerage Leader, she is committed to mentorship, training, and fostering a collaborative culture where agents can thrive and grow.“Brenda embodies the Corcoran spirit of integrity, expertise, and community,” said Nicole Freer, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Genesis. “Her leadership, market knowledge, and passion for empowering agents make her an invaluable addition to our brokerage in The Woodlands.”“I believe real estate is about so much more than buying and selling homes—it’s about building trust, creating relationships, and helping people find peace in one of life’s biggest decisions,” said Brenda Ringe. “I’m excited to bring that philosophy into my leadership role at Corcoran Genesis and to support both our agents and clients in achieving their goals.”Outside of her professional life, Brenda enjoys experiencing the vibrant Houston area through new restaurants, community markets, fairs, and concerts. She values time with her daughter, Bella, and is a proud dog mom to Chico, her energetic nine-year-old Yorkie.Brenda lives by her motto, “find your peace—it adds to your life.” She brings this philosophy into her role at Corcoran Genesis, inspiring balance, resilience, and joy in the pursuit of success for both her colleagues and her clients.About Corcoran Genesis:Corcoran Genesis is part of the renowned Corcoran Group, a leading name in residential real estate recognized for its commitment to integrity, collaboration, and client success. With offices across the Greater Houston area, Corcoran Genesis connects buyers and sellers with unparalleled market expertise and a client-first approach.

