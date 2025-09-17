The Woodlands, TX Comes Together to Raise Funds through EMA Family Foundation (USA based) for Casa Hogar Alegria

Luis Barrenechea, EMA Family Foundation Rafael Barrenechea, EMA Family Foundation José Ignacio Sala Antuna, EMA Family Foundation Maricela Olivo Singh, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist

Evening’s proceeds go to enriching children’s lives in Mexico through US foreign nationals’ giving: A Night of Giving, A Future of Hope

When our community comes together, each gift — big or small — becomes part of a larger story, one where our girls can grow into the women they are meant to be.” — Viviana Pérez, Casa Hogar Alegría

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, September 19, 2025, neighbors, friends, and local leaders will gather in The Woodlands to raise funds for Casa Hogar Alegria through US based EMA Family Foundation . Casa Hogar Alegria seeks to rehabilitate children and babies found in difficult life-threatening situations including sexual assault, Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS), human trafficking, and abandonment situations in Mexico.The first of its annual Cocktail & Charity Auctions will be hosted by the EMA Family Foundation, in partnership with local entrepreneurs and local donors such as Maricela Olivo Singh who has been involved with the foundation for many years.EMA is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that helps foreign nationals living in America give back to their homelands. This inaugural event will channel support directly to Casa Hogar Alegría, a private assistance institution in Mexico that for nearly three decades has cared for and educated children in vulnerable situations. By serving as the fundraising bridge, EMA empowers individuals in the U.S. to remain deeply connected to their heritage while creating meaningful impact abroad.Casa Hogar Alegría provides more than a safe home. It offers education, medical care, emotional support, therapy, and guidance toward independence for over 200 young women based in Mexico each year. By supporting this event, attendees are not only contributing to an evening of celebration but also to the continuation of opportunities, safety, and hope for children who deserve both stability and possibility to change the future of generations to come.“This evening is proof that generosity has no borders,” said Viviana Pérez of Casa Hogar Alegría. “When our community comes together, each gift — big or small — becomes part of a larger story, one where our girls can grow into the women they are meant to be.”Event DetailsLocation: The Woodlands, TXDate: September 19, 2025About Casa Hogar AlegríaFor 28 years, Casa Hogar Alegría has served as a lifeline for girls, adolescents, and young women facing hardship in Mexico. Its mission is holistic and human-centered: providing shelter, education, healthcare, and life-skills training so that each young woman can step confidently toward autonomy and a brighter future. To learn more visit www.casahogaralegria.org

