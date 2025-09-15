Corcoran Genesis Welcomes Tracy Halverson, Determined and Personable Realtor®, to The Woodlands Office

Meet Tracy Halverson, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis proudly announces the addition of Tracy Halverson , a seasoned Realtorknown for her determination, personable nature, and unwavering advocacy for her clients, to its newly launched Woodlands office.With more than a decade of real estate experience and over 20 years as a Woodlands resident, Tracy brings a wealth of market knowledge and a heartfelt commitment to serving her community. A former nonprofit fundraising professional, she built her real estate career on the same values that guided her service work: honesty, connection, and protecting people’s best interests.“Tracy’s warmth, experience, and commitment to her clients makes her an incredible asset to our brokerage,” said Nicole Freer, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Genesis. “She exemplifies what it means to lead with heart. Clients are drawn to her genuine desire to help them feel truly at home.”Tracy is determined, personable, and an advocate for her clients. She is known for being straightforward, even if it means advising a buyer to walk away from a property. “If it’s not in my client’s best interest, I have no problem saying, ‘This might not be the one for you,’” she explained. Clients trust her not only for her honesty but also for her approachable style, balanced with fierce negotiation skills.Her decision to join Corcoran Genesis stemmed from a long-standing admiration for Nicole Freer. After a candid Instagram exchange years ago, Tracy knew Nicole was the type of leader she wanted to work with. “When I saw that Nicole and Doug were opening Corcoran Genesis in The Woodlands, I knew immediately I wanted to be part of it. It was the best decision I ever made.”Tracy thrives on serving clients across all price points — from $250,000 starter homes to $3.2 million estates — ensuring every client receives the same level of attention and excellence. She also embraces open houses as opportunities to build authentic connections. “A lot of agents say they’re a waste of time, but I pick up more buyers at open houses than anywhere else. It’s all about establishing rapport,” she shared.Beyond her professional life, Tracy enjoys spending time with her husband of 20 years, Curt Halverson, and their twin sons, Dylan and Zachary, who attend Oklahoma State University. Whether visiting her sons in Stillwater, golfing with family, or crafting personalized embroidered gifts, Tracy brings warmth and dedication to everything she does.“Real estate is about more than closing deals—it’s about connection,” Tracy said. “I love helping people plant roots and feel confident in their decisions. It’s a privilege to be part of such a meaningful moment in their lives.”About Corcoran GenesisCorcoran Genesis is a premier real estate brokerage serving the Greater Houston area. As an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, the firm offers powerful national reach, innovative marketing, and personalized, local expertise across every segment of the market.For more information, visit www.corcorangenesis.com

