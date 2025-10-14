ACHS and Herbalists Without Borders Announce Collaborative Student Mentorship Program

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Partners with Herbalists without Borders

ACHS and Herbalists Without Borders announce a collaboration to expand student experiential learning and support community herbal health.

Our students will have the opportunity to learn from experienced herbalists while contributing to service initiatives that align with ACHS’s mission of holistic health & global sustainability” — Dr. Judith Thompson

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) and Herbalists Without Borders (HWB) are pleased to announce a new partnership designed to expand experiential learning opportunities for ACHS students while advancing HWB’s mission of community-based herbal health support.The purpose of this partnership is to establish a framework of collaboration that supports the placement of ACHS students in supervised mentorships with experienced herbalists affiliated with HWB. Through this initiative, students will gain hands-on experience in diverse community settings, deepen their understanding of applied herbal practice, and contribute to public health initiatives led by HWB.The collaboration is guided by four key objectives:-Facilitate meaningful, hands-on learning experiences for ACHS students in herbal medicine -Strengthen professional networks among herbalists and emerging practitioners.-Support underserved communities through collaborative service-learning projects.-Promote ethical, inclusive, and sustainable herbal practices.“This partnership highlights the importance of linking education with real-world practice,” said Dr. Judith Thompson, ACHS Dean of Herbal Medicine. “Our students will have the opportunity to learn from experienced community herbalists while contributing to service initiatives that align with ACHS’s mission of holistic health and global sustainability.”Herbalists Without Borders is a nonprofit organization committed to providing compassionate, holistic health support to communities in need, with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility. ACHS, a global leader in integrative health and herbal medicine education, brings forward a student body eager to learn, serve, and innovate in the field of herbalism.Together, ACHS and HWB aim to create a model of collaboration that bridges education, practice, and service, preparing the next generation of herbalists to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the broader field of herbal medicine. This program is in development, and future announcements will be made when applications for placements are open. About American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS):Founded in 1978, the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited, online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and graduate degree programs in areas such as herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, integrative health sciences, and wellness coaching. With a commitment to sustainability, global service, and evidence-based practice, ACHS empowers students worldwide to transform their communities and the healthcare landscape through the principles of holistic health. Learn more at achs.edu.About Herbalists Without Borders (HWB):Herbalists Without Borders (HWB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate, affordable, and holistic health support to underserved and crisis-affected communities around the globe. HWB member chapters and practitioners offer clinical services, free people’s clinics, disaster relief, food and medicine gardens, and education initiatives that promote accessibility, equity, and sustainability in herbal medicine. HWB envisions a world where all people have access to affordable, natural, and holistic care. Learn more at hwbglobal.org.

