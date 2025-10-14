Authorities Capture Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders

AUSTIN – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Authorities captured Derrick Flowers in Houston, Texas and Spencer Giron in Lake Charles, La. on Oct. 8 and 9, respectively. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid for either arrest.

Derrick Van Flowers, 44, was taken into custody in Houston, Texas, after a traffic stop. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents from Houston assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Violent Crimes Squad used investigative leads to locate Flowers. Then, using that information, Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Flowers was driving. He was taken into custody without incident.

Flowers had been wanted out of Harris County since April 2025 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2008, Flowers was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl. In 2010, he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. More information on Flowers’ capture can be found here.

Spencer Mandell Giron, 48, was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop in Lake Charles, La. Working off investigative information, DPS CID Special Agents from Beaumont coordinated with the Lake Charles Police Department to locate Giron. That coordination ultimately led to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducting the traffic stop on a vehicle Giron was driving.

Giron had been wanted out of Jefferson Co. since June 2025 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 1998, Giron was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 13-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 11 years of confinement. In 2017, he was convicted of a federal drug offense and subsequently sentenced to four years of federal confinement. More information on Giron’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 54 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 22 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

### (HQ 2025-106)