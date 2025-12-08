DPS Seizes Dozens of Firearms, Weapons Accessories During Outbound Vehicle Inspection in Mission (South Texas Region)

WESLACO – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents seized dozens of handguns and weapons accessories destined for Mexico during a vehicle inspection while working Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Hidalgo Co. last week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, just after 9:30 a.m., DPS Special Agents conducted an outbound vehicle inspection on a 2015 Chevy pickup as part of a multi-agency task force with United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) at the Anzalduas Port of Entry in Mission. During the inspection, Special Agents discovered 30 handguns – including a 5.7 caliber FN Herstal – 60 magazines and one speed loader concealed inside the vehicle’s spare tire. Special Agents later discovered that one handgun was reported stolen out of Austin. The weapons were reportedly destined for Guanajuato, Mexico.

The driver, Luis E. Torres Mujica, 30, a resident of Guanajuato, Mexico, and passenger, Jesse Joe Camacho, 28, of McAllen, Texas, were arrested and charged by DPS Special Agents with theft of property and firearm smuggling – a second-degree felony. Both were booked into the Hidalgo Co. Jail.

DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continues to investigate this case.

