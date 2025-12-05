DPS Seizes Nearly $100,000 Worth of Cocaine in Webb Co. (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 15 pounds of cocaine during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb Co. over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, a DPS Trooper stopped a gold Dodge Caliber for a traffic violation on Santa Ursula Avenue in Laredo. During a vehicle search, the Trooper discovered seven tape-wrapped bundles of cocaine in the rear floorboard. The drugs have an estimated street value of $98,000.

The driver, Jose Arturo Perez-Loera, 62, of Laredo, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continues to investigate this case.

### (DPS – South Texas Region)