Texas Rangers Seek Tips in Murder of Williamson Co. Senior

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1992 murder of 81-year-old Raymond “Ray” Adolph Lightner. The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for his death is now increased to $6,000 if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. Anyone with information is asked to please come forward.

On Nov. 12, 1992, a home health care worker found Lightner stabbed to death inside his residence off Kimbro Street in Taylor. Lightner, a widower, lived alone and had recently returned home from an assisted living center where he was recovering from a glaucoma procedure. He had family members in Taylor and Austin whom he kept in regular contact with, and had spoken with a family member and another friend the evening before his body was found. Before his death, Lightner was known to play dominoes at a local lounge near his Taylor home.

Investigators conducted several interviews and ruled out multiple suspects in their initial investigation. Now, 33 years later, evidence from his case has been submitted for analysis using modern DNA technology. The Taylor Police Department and Texas Rangers are actively investigating Lightner’s murder and believe members of the community have critical information that could help them find his killer.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program is featured bi-monthly to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. Texas Crime Stoppers rewards are increased up to $6,000 for featured cases in hopes of generating additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next cold case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies in investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.

