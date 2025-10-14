Switzer Learning Center Confirms Campus Incident; Prioritizes Safety, Healing, and Continued Support Services

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the morning of Monday, October 13, 2025, an individual unaffiliated with current student enrollment entered the campus of Switzer Learning Center and attacked three staff members. The individual has since been apprehended by local authorities.No students were harmed, and no staff sustained life-threatening injuries. Two staff members were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with moderate injuries, and a third was treated at the scene.Immediately following the assault, the suspect fled the scene and was apprehended shortly thereafter by the Torrance Police Department. During the arrest, the individual claimed to have placed explosive devices in the vicinity of 208th Street and Amapola Avenue. In response, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad conducted a full sweep of the area. Two improvised explosive devices were located and safely detonated.“This was a deeply distressing act of violence, and our first concern is for the physical and emotional recovery of our dedicated staff and students,” said Jeremy Deming, Chief Executive Officer of Switzer Learning Center. “We are working closely with law enforcement and state education officials to ensure that all appropriate protocols are followed and that our school community remains safe and supported.”Authorities have confirmed that the immediate threat has been neutralized and that the campus is now secure. An active investigation is ongoing. The school has taken emergency response measures in full cooperation with law enforcement.Mental Health and Campus Safety Measures UnderwayTo allow time for comprehensive safety assessments and staff recovery, the campus has been temporarily closed. Mental health professionals and trauma-informed clinicians will be made available to students and staff beginning this week.“Our students and families trust us to provide a safe, supportive environment for growth and learning — especially for young people who have already experienced hardship,” said Paul Bailey, Head of School. “We are committed to turning this moment of crisis into one of resilience and healing.”Community Fundraiser Moves Forward with Renewed PurposeDespite the recent events, Switzer Learning Center will proceed with its participation in the 29th Annual Halloween Ball fundraiser, scheduled for October 26, 2025, at The Depot Restaurant in Torrance. The event, hosted by longtime partner Chef Michael Shafer, will now serve as a rallying point for community solidarity and investment in student wellbeing.“Now more than ever, our community has an opportunity to show what support truly means,” said Chef Michael Shafer, owner of The Depot and host of the Halloween Ball. “We are proud to stand with Switzer and to ensure this event uplifts the healing, safety, and future of the students and staff who rely on this extraordinary school.”Media Contact & Further InformationTo ensure coordinated and respectful communication during the ongoing investigation, all media inquiries should be directed to:Ms. SandovalChief Advancement Officerpr@switzercenter.org310.328.3611 ext. 332Further updates will be released in consultation with law enforcement and county officials. Families will continue to receive direct communications from school leadership regarding support services and reopening plans.About Switzer Learning CenterSwitzer Learning Center is a nonprofit, California Department of Education-certified Nonpublic School (NPS) based in Torrance, CA. Since 1966, Switzer has served students in grades K–12 with complex social, emotional, behavioral, and learning needs. The school provides individualized special education, counseling, and behavioral support in a therapeutic environment designed for transformation and success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.