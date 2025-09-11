Switzer Learning Center Named Beneficiary of the 29th Annual Halloween Ball in Torrance

Depot Restaurant in Torrance is hosting its 29th Annual Halloween Ball on October 26, 2025. The Depot's 29th Annual Halloween Ball on October 26, 2025 benefits students with special needs at Switzer Learning Center.

Community Unites for a Night of Celebration and Philanthropy, Supporting Switzer Learning Center's Mission to Empower Children with Special Needs

This ball is more than just a festive gathering; it's an opportunity to stand together and uplift our most vulnerable members.” — Chef Michael Shafer

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switzer Learning Center is thrilled to announce that it will be the beneficiary of the 29th Annual Halloween Ball , a hallmark event in the Torrance community, scheduled for October 26th at the Depot Restaurant in Old Town Torrance. Founded nearly three decades ago by esteemed local chef Michael Shafer, this beloved celebration has not only entertained attendees but also served as a vital source of support for local nonprofits. This year, the Halloween Ball will channel its efforts to support Switzer Learning Center, which has dedicated nearly 60 years to providing educational and therapeutic services for children and young adults with special needs. The partnership between the Halloween Ball Committee and Switzer Learning Center exemplifies a shared commitment to fostering community spirit and promoting inclusivity."Being selected as this year's beneficiary is an extraordinary honor for Switzer Learning Center," said Dr. Susan McNary-Johnson, Switzer Learning Center Board Vice-Chair and Halloween Ball Committee Chair. "The Halloween Ball brings our community together in a meaningful way, and we are grateful for the opportunity to highlight our mission and the important work we do with children and families. Together, we can inspire hope and create lasting change. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Chef Shafer for his generosity and unwavering support."The Halloween Ball has evolved into a beacon of philanthropy, showcasing the power of community involvement. With each ticket sold and each sponsorship secured, attendees contribute to the Switzer Learning Center's programs, which provide essential educational programs and therapeutic intervention to help children with special needs thrive in a supportive environment.Chef Shafer, the mastermind behind this iconic event, believes in the transformative impact of community unity. "This ball is more than just a festive gathering; it's an opportunity to stand together and uplift our most vulnerable members. I am deeply passionate about supporting Switzer Learning Center and the work they do to empower children and young adults," Chef Shafer remarked.Local media is encouraged to connect with both the Switzer Learning Center and Chef Shafer for interviews, insights, and stories about the Halloween Ball's long-standing influence on the Torrance community. This year's event promises to be a memorable evening filled with creativity, camaraderie, and the collective spirit of giving back.For media inquiries or to learn more about the 29th Annual Halloween Ball and its impact, please contact the Advancement team at Switzer Learning Center at 310.328.3611 x332 or email development@switzercenter.org.

