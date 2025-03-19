Switzer Learning Center Celebrates New Elementary School With Community Support and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Celebrating the launch of Switzer Learning Center's new Elementary School, Torrance Mayor George Chen leads the ribbon-cutting alongside Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, Barbara Graham from Torrance Refining Company, and CEO Jeremy Deming.

New funding and community support help Switzer Learning Center launch an Elementary School to empower students with special needs.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switzer Learning Center proudly celebrated the opening of its new Elementary School with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, honoring a generous $25,000 contribution from Torrance Refining Company and a $2,500 donation from the Torrance Del Amo Rotary in support of the school's programs. California State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, Torrance Mayor George Chen, Switzer co-founder Judith Borck, and local community members attended this significant event. The new elementary school program substantially expands Switzer Learning Center's educational offerings. This addition allows the institution to provide programs for Kindergarten through 4th-grade students, complementing its existing WASC-accredited programs for grades 5 through 12 and for young adults ages 18 to 22.This expansion aims to enhance learning opportunities for children with diverse educational and behavioral needs across South Los Angeles County, fostering a nurturing environment that promotes academic growth and personal development. Connor Hartwell, Partner at Hartwell Financial Services and Chairman of the Board at Switzer Learning Center, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture: "The expansion to include elementary grades is a pivotal step in our mission to support students with various learning needs. With the foundation we're building today, we are committed to empowering our youngest learners to reach their full potential. We are immensely grateful for the support from our community and neighbor Torrance Refining Company, which has been instrumental in making this program expansion a reality."Barbara Graham, Community Relations Manager at Torrance Refining Company, echoed the significance of the partnership, saying, "For most of Torrance Refinery's 96-year history, we have believed in investing in our community's future through education. By supporting our neighbor, Switzer Learning Center, Torrance Refining is investing in children's educational development and demonstrating its dedication to building a sustainable future for our host community. We are proud to contribute to a nurturing environment where children of all abilities can thrive academically and socially."The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks a new chapter in the Switzer story, illustrating the organization's ongoing dedication to enhancing its educational and therapeutic framework. Switzer Learning Center is now uniquely positioned to serve more students, accommodating the specific needs of families with students with diverse needs in the area.As part of the celebration, attendees enjoyed tours of the new facilities, which are designed to provide interactive and engaging learning experiences for students in grades K-12 and young adults ages 18-22. The new elementary school is outfitted with innovative resources to ensure that all students receive the personalized education they deserve regardless of their learning challenges.For more information about Switzer Learning Center and its programs, please visit www.switzercenter.org

