1Spatial Announces Launch of Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS) Functional Elements

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial, a global leader in Location Master Data Management (LMDM), is proud to announce the official launch of its Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS) functional elements, a key milestone in supporting state and local agencies as they modernize emergency response infrastructures in alignment with NG9-1-1 standards With the NGCS launch, 1Spatial delivers a flexible, standards-driven foundation for emergency call routing and location data validation – enabling faster response, improved data governance, and seamless interoperability between jurisdictions and providers."Modernizing our emergency response infrastructure isn’t just about meeting compliance—it’s about saving lives," said Sandi Stroud, Director of Public Safety at 1Spatial. "With the launch of our NGCS functional elements, we’re giving agencies the tools they need to route calls faster, validate data in real time, and build a future-proof foundation for 9-1-1. This is more than technology, it’s trust being built into every layer of the system.”YOUR GATEWAY TO COMPLIANCE AND CONFIDENCEThe new offering is designed to simplify NG911 transformation for telecom carriers, GIS authorities, and PSAPs by providing out-of-the-box support for critical services such as the Emergency Call Routing Function (ECRF), Location Validation Function (LVF), and other essential components in the NGCS architecture.To explore these services, visit the official NGCS launch page: https://ng911.1spatial.com/solutions/ngcs DATA YOU CAN TRUST. ROUTING YOU CAN RELY ON.Backed by proven tools like 1Locate and 1Engage, 1Spatial’s NGCS offering reinforces the company’s mission to deliver confidence in every coordinate – ensuring every 9-1-1 call is routed accurately and every location is validated in real time.These solutions offer a spatial interface advantage to efficiently channel aggregated data to any NGCS solution. The processing and reporting capabilities allow users to obtain results rapidly, supported by intuitive dashboards and detailed reports for both spatial and tubular data. Users will benefit from seamless updates that keep pace with the evolving NENA i3 standards and FCC NG9-1-1 migration requirements, while providing database ownership with immediate access to your data for enhanced stewardship.For more information or to schedule a conversation, visit https://ng911.1spatial.com/solutions/ngcs or contact us directly ABOUT 1SPATIAL1Spatial is a global leader in Location Master Data Management, empowering organizations to harness the full potential of their spatial and non-spatial data. With solutions like 1Locate and 1Engage, we enable automated data validation, integration, and enrichment—ensuring accuracy, consistency, and interoperability. Our technology supports critical sectors, including public safety GIS, transportation, utilities, local and state government, and federal agencies, helping them optimize decision-making and operational efficiency.

